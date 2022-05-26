Gaspé communities and SMEs will make the most of the circular economy with Government of Canada support

CED grants $238,000 in financial assistance to Régie intermunicipale de traitement des matières résiduelles de la Gaspésie for its project to reclaim flexible plastics.

GRANDE-RIVIÈRE, QC , May 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is announcing a non-repayable contribution of $238,000 for the Régie intermunicipale de traitement des matières résiduelles de la Gaspésie (RITMRG) for a forward-looking project it is leading. The project aims to recover flexible plastics for use in asphalt and engineering components made of recycled plastic. It offers a clean, economical solution for Gaspé's SMEs and communities, feeding into the circular economy.

CED's support will enable the RITMRG to hire specialized staff and to purchase or rent conditioning and recycling equipment such as a densifier, a granulator, and a crusher.

Established in 1998, the RITMRG draws on innovation to optimize the management of residual materials generated in the regions of the MRC du Rocher-Percé and the MRC de La Côte-de-Gaspé. The organization promotes a comprehensive approach to waste generation and management within its territory. It focuses on a proactive perspective, local management, and communication to ensure waste is reduced at the source, reused, recycled, or reclaimed with the aim of reducing landfill use.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on green technologies being adopted and the fight against climate change. Businesses that leverage clean technologies are major contributors to growth with a smaller environmental footprint, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

"Our government has made concrete commitments to demonstrate that a strong economy and a healthy environment go hand in hand. We are making strategic investments in clean technologies by helping organizations such as the Régie intermunicipale de traitement des matières résiduelles de la Gaspésie to become more innovative and competitive. I am delighted that CED is supporting a project that encourages innovation to develop greener technologies and products in the Gaspé region."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"Our government has taken steps to help businesses that are leveraging innovation, new technologies, and the green shift. By assisting the Régie intermunicipale de traitement des matières résiduelles de la Gaspésie, that is exactly what we are doing today. Our support for an organization that is developing an eco-friendly, sustainable technique is a good example of a project that will make it possible to reduce Canada's environmental impact and foster a greener, more resilient economy."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Thanks to the financial support of partners such as Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, we will be able to proceed with processing flexible plastics locally with the aim of developing concrete, innovative applications for municipalities, focusing in particular on paving and street furniture. This project will enable our organization to meet its ambitious objectives to reduce landfill use, to reuse and reclaim recyclable materials in our region, and to limit the use of raw materials."

James Keays, President, RITMRG

The funds have been granted through CED's Jobs and Growth Fund. This program provides funding to businesses and organizations to help them create jobs and position local economies for long-term growth.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

