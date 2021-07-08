GATINEAU, QC, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada, along with Toronto Public Library and TD Bank Group, is excited to announce the 2020 TD Summer Reading Club Library Award winners.

Since 2007, the Library Awards have recognized and rewarded the most innovative and effective TD Summer Reading Club programs in local libraries across Canada. The grants awarded are supported by the TD Ready Commitment, the Bank's global corporate citizenship platform, and are to be invested in the children's section of each winning library. Prizes are awarded in two streams, one for English programs and another for French programs.

English programs

First prize ($8,000):

Westmount Public Library ( Quebec )

Second prize ($4,000):

Orillia Public Library ( Ontario )

Third prize ($2,000):

Pickering Public Library ( Ontario )

French programs

First prize ($8,000):

Bibliothèque L'Octogone, LaSalle ( Quebec )

Second prize ($4,000):

Bibliothèques de Lachine ( Quebec )

Third prize ($2,000):

Bibliothèque de Rosemont -La-Petite-Patrie ( Quebec )

To find out more about the winning libraries and the Library Awards, visit the TD Summer Reading Club's Staff Site. For more information about 2021 summer programming, visit the Club's website.

Quick facts

Offered by more than 2,200 public libraries across Canada , the TD Summer Reading Club is a national bilingual program developed by Toronto Public Library in partnership with Library and Archives Canada. Sponsorship is provided by TD Bank Group through the TD Ready Commitment.

, the TD Summer Reading Club is a national bilingual program developed by Toronto Public Library in partnership with Library and Archives Canada. Sponsorship is provided by TD Bank Group through the TD Ready Commitment. In addition to building kids' confidence in reading through the delivery of free material and fun activities, the Club is designed to inspire kids to explore the fun of reading their way. This is key to building a lifelong love of reading.

The Club celebrates Canadian children's authors, illustrators and stories.

In 2021, the TD Summer Reading Club is offering a hybrid program: Since June 15 , kids can register in person at a library, depending on the public health measures in place, or on the Club website.

