Funding to support 25 First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation documentary heritage projects

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023–2024 funding cycle of its Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative. In total, 25 First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation organizations will share $1.5 million to support their efforts to digitize and preserve language and culture materials and build digitization and preservation capacity to do so.

The recipients were selected based on the recommendations of an Indigenous review committee, external to LAC and consisting of First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals from across Canada.

Indigenous organizations receiving funding through the Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative (2023–2024):

Cold Lake First Nations

Taku River Tlingit First Nation

Lyackson First Nation

Stó:lō Service Agency Society

Splatsin

Haida Gwaii Museum

Kitsumkalum First Nation

Saik'uz First Nation

Manitoba Indigenous Cultural Education Centre

Louis Riel Institute

Gwich'in Tribal Council

Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

The Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq

Kitikmeot Heritage Society

Inuit Broadcasting Corporation

Grand Council Treaty #3

Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

Indigenous Curatorial Collective

Walpole Island First Nation

Makivik Corporation

Aanischaaukamikw Cree Cultural Institute

Waskaganish Sibi Ayimuweyabi

Saskatchewan Indigenous Cultural Centre

Office of the Treaty Commissioner

Council of Yukon First Nations—Yukon Native Language Centre

For project titles and funding amounts, visit the Listen, Hear Our Voices (Contribution funding recipients 2023–2024) web page.

Heritage organizations play a vital role in preserving Canada's local memory. LAC is proud to contribute to documenting, preserving and making accessible to the public a memory that reflects a diversity of experiences, cultures and society.

The Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative is part of the Indigenous documentary heritage initiatives, which were developed in 2017 to increase access to Indigenous-related content in the collections that are in LAC's care and to support First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation governments and organizations in their efforts to preserve their culture and language materials.

Quotes

"Congratulations to the 2023-2024 recipients for their remarkable projects and thank you to all the organizations that applied. By actively supporting Indigenous organizations and communities, we contribute to the preservation and accessibility of their languages and heritage, for themselves, all Canadians and future generations."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I congratulate the recipients of 2023–2024. LAC is proud to support First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation organizations in their efforts to protect and revitalize their language, culture and heritage. As we continue to work together on the path of reconciliation, initiatives such as Listen, Hear Our Voices will continue to support the preservation and celebrate the diversity and richness of Indigenous cultures and languages.

Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

Quick facts

Since its creation in 2019, Listen, Hear Our Voices has provided $4.7 million to 73 projects across the country.

to 73 projects across the country. The next call for proposals to apply for funding will open in fall 2023.

In April 2019 , LAC launched a five-year action plan that comprises 28 actions to recognize Indigenous rights and increase access to collections in its care. Developed in collaboration with the Indigenous Advisory Circle, this plan represents LAC's response to the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and illustrates its commitment toward implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples .

