Funding Innovation raises $1 million for Ducks Unlimited Canada

"Our partnership with Funding Innovation began in September 2019 and quickly became an important source of revenue for us," said David Blom, DUC's chairman of the board. "We're extremely grateful for the funds that support our conservation activities—and for the tremendous profile the program gives our organization. For this reason, we also extend our thanks to the hundreds of merchants who donate space in their businesses while helping to raise funds and share our conservation message with their customers."

Funds raised by the Funding Innovation art easel program support DUC's nationwide conservation efforts, which are tackling urgent environmental issues. DUC is focused on conserving and restoring wetlands and other natural areas including grasslands and forests. These habitats play an essential role in keeping water sources clean, storing carbon, and guarding against the impacts of extreme weather. To date, DUC has conserved or restored more than 6.6 million acres across the country.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to be able to work with such a professional organization and to be able to raise funds to fight climate change, one of the greatest challenges of our time," said Ron Gardner, president of Funding Innovation.

Gardner and other representatives from Funding Innovation made the $1-million announcement today at DUC's national headquarters at Oak Hammock Marsh in Manitoba.

"We are now focused on working with the DUC leadership team to raise the next million in what I am sure will be record time," said Gardner.

About Funding Innovation: Funding Innovation was formed in 2015 to provide charities with a zero cost, zero risk, fundraising alternative called the Art Easel Program. The program generates sustainable, long term, non-designated funding to help fund the charities' most urgent needs. Funding Innovation supports 134 charities, operates coast to coast, has over 2,000 easel hosting locations, and has raised over $11 million for Canadian charities. Learn more at www.fundinginnovation.ca

About Ducks Unlimited Canada: Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca

