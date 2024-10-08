The call for proposals for the Documentary Heritage Communities Program 2025–2026 is now open

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Documentary heritage organizations across the country can now apply for funding for the 2025–2026 cycle of Library and Archives Canada's (LAC) Documentary Heritage Communities Program (DHCP).

LAC gives close to $1.5 million every year to community organizations so they can dedicate the necessary resources to projects aimed at promoting their collections and making them more accessible, while strengthening their capacity to preserve Canada's documentary heritage.

Funding available to support documentary heritage organizations (CNW Group/Library and Archives Canada)



These organizations play a vital role in preserving Canada's history. LAC is proud to contribute to documenting, preserving and making accessible to the public stories that reflect the diverse experiences and cultures of Canadian society.

Visit the DHCP web page to obtain all the details, such as eligibility criteria and the application form, or for help filling out an application. Eligible organizations are invited to submit their application by January 9, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. (PST).

If you have any questions about the DHCP, contact us by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 819-997-0893 or 1-844-757-8035. Subscribe to the DHCP mailing list for the latest news.

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to acquire and preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates cooperation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to helping our country's documentary heritage organizations preserve this heritage. I invite them to submit their projects to the Program. Besides enriching our collective memory, they make our society, our culture and our history more representative."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The fabric of our history is woven by organizations dedicated to preserving and sharing Canada's collective memory. I'm calling on documentary heritage organizations across Canada to apply for funding. We're pleased to contribute to projects that safeguard the local stories of our past for future generations."

—Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

Quick Facts

Since the DHCP was launched in 2015, LAC has provided $14.97 million in support to 376 documentary heritage community projects across Canada.

Last year, of the 36 recipients, 10 organizations received funding for Indigenous documentary heritage projects, and nine organizations received funding for Francophone documentary heritage projects.

An organization can receive funding of up to $50,000 per year (up to $60,000 for a remote organization) to implement its projects.

Associated Links

