Customized approach to haircare is launching at one of Canada's biggest beauty destinations online and in hundreds of locations across the country

BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - One of Canada's most trusted beauty retailers continues to ramp up its beauty offering with the arrival of the new haircare brand Function of Beauty. This popular made-to-order brand is arriving this month at more than 1,000 Shoppers Drug Mart® locations and online at shoppersdrugmart.ca.

Function of Beauty Arrives at Shoppers Drug Mart (CNW Group/Shoppers Drug Mart)

"Canadians trust us to bring them the best of beauty from around the world, challenging us to grow and curate our beauty assortment," says Kelly Jessop, Senior Vice President, Merchandising, Shoppers Drug Mart. "Because of this, we're constantly introducing highly innovative and great quality brands like Function of Beauty, offering our customers something new in haircare with a simple customizable approach."

Emerging new brands, trusted favourites and conscious beauty lines make up the beauty department at Shoppers Drug Mart. Over the years the retailer has expanded its offering and strengthened its ability to reward customers on beauty through the PC Optimum™ loyalty program.

"We're thrilled to partner with Shoppers Drug Mart to introduce an entirely new and disruptive approach to beauty through customization," said Alexandra Papazian, Chief Executive Officer, Function of Beauty. "We've set a new standard for haircare and can deliver on something that is fully specific and personal to each client's hair needs. They will no longer have to choose between one catch-all benefit like moisture or shine, so we're confident they are going to be excited by this new approach."

Canadians can choose from 18 different Function of Beauty products that are intentionally designed for different hair types – straight, wavy, curly and coily, including 10 hair shot boosters goals that will allow them to create different formulas for their hair needs at home. The customizable, vegan and cruelty-free range will be available at more than 1,000 Shoppers Drug Mart store locations including 147 Pharmaprix® stores in Quebec, as well as online.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart™ stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ online platform for the sale of medical cannabis, Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

FUNCTION OF BEAUTY

Function of Beauty is the world leader in customizable beauty, with hair, skin, and body care products made for you (and only you). Founded by a dream team of world-class MIT engineers, cosmetic scientists, and developers, each product is individually formulated using the latest science and technology to help ensure that your formulas are every bit as unique as you. There are literally trillions of possible formulations, and one new custom self-care ritual for you, only.

Function of Beauty was founded in 2015, and when they launched in 2016, they quickly realized that the only way to create customizable beauty products at scale was to find a fully operational production facility that fit their needs. The problem? That facility didn't exist. Tasked with a seemingly impossible challenge, they decided to do something a little different for a new start-up: they went ahead and built their own state-of-the-art factories from the ground up. The team created a truly first-of-its-kind facility in Pennsylvania, where all of the filling equipment was designed, built, and coded in-house. To this day, there is nothing comparable anywhere else in the world.

For more information, visit: Function of Beauty at Shoppers Drug Mart

SOURCE Shoppers Drug Mart

For further information: Media Contact: Loblaw Public Relations, [email protected]