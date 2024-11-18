TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Staying ahead of customer needs, Freedom Mobile has upgraded its wireless network in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia in recent months by activating nearly 180 5G sites, many of which offer the benefits of 5G+ technology. In addition to improving the experience of existing customers, these enhancements extend Freedom's 5G network footprint to an additional population of over 1 million.

"Since Freedom joined Quebecor in April 2023, our people have worked tirelessly to deliver some of the most competitive plans on the market and to provide our customers with the best possible experience, wherever they are," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, Freedom Mobile's parent company. "As Canada's fourth major telecommunications player, it is important for us to continue investing heavily in our wireless network, which helps us provide coverage across 99% of the Canadian population, and in our mobile services, to which 33 million Canadians can now subscribe."

The changes to Freedom's network include the addition of new 5G or 5G+ coverage zones in high-demand areas such as commercial districts, educational institutions, outlying residential areas and transport infrastructure, as well as improvements to the user experience in some areas through traffic optimization and increased signal range and penetration.

Southern Ontario

The Greater Toronto Area now enjoys even more complete and extensive 5G/5G+ coverage. Freedom has added more than a hundred cell sites in areas with growing demand, including downtown and outlying communities such as Bradford West Gwillimbury, Newmarket and Stouffville.

The communities of Barrie, Brantford, Cambridge, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Niagara Falls, Peterborough, St. Catharines, Waterloo and Windsor also have dozens of new 5G cell sites covering key areas such as the University of Windsor, Mohawk College in Hamilton and Conestoga Mall in Kitchener.

Alberta and British Columbia

To fulfil its commitment to deliver a superior wireless experience to customers in Western Canada, Freedom recently activated close to 40 new 5G sites in the Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Victoria areas. The new sites will improve coverage in key locations such as Edmonton International Airport (Leduc), the West Edmonton Mall and the community of St. Albert to the northwest, in addition to dense urban areas.

In British Columbia, 5G+ technology has started making its appearance in downtown Vancouver. In addition, the West Vancouver, Richmond, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Abbotsford areas on the Lower Mainland and Victoria and Colwood on Vancouver Island have seen improvements in 5G coverage in recent months.

Leveraging the 3500 and 3800 MHz spectrum that Quebecor has acquired for more than $1.1 billion since 2021, 5G+ technology enables higher download speeds, theoretically exceeding 700 Mb per second, and lower latency than standard 5G for an even better wireless experience. To keep pace with customer needs, Freedom plans to continue investing in and upgrading its wireless network in several regions in 2025.

To subscribe or for more information on Freedom's products and services, customers can visit freedommobile.ca or their nearest store.

About Freedom Mobile

Freedom Mobile Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Videotron Ltd., is a Canadian wireless service provider committed to affordability, innovation and customer satisfaction in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. With a combined total of more than 4 million mobile customers, Freedom Mobile and Videotron form a strong, highly competitive Canadian wireless provider.

