TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Over a quarter million more Canadians can now subscribe to Freedom Mobile's affordable and innovative wireless services as Canada's most competitive carrier is expanding its service area to several regions across B.C. and Alberta. New additions to Freedom's serviceable area include Chilliwack, Hope, Revelstoke and Salmon Arm, B.C., as well as Camrose, Wetaskiwin and Edson, Alberta, among many others.

This latest market expansion is made possible by partner agreements enabled by the CRTC's MVNO* framework which also recently allowed Freedom to launch its services in Manitoba. The full list of additional areas can be found here and the updated coverage map here.

"Consumers from across Canada have been demanding more competition in wireless for a very long time," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, the parent company of Freedom Mobile. "We're happy to continue to bring Canadians the many benefits of having a strong fourth player in the market".

Network upgrades across the board

Over the last few months, Freedom teams have been hard at work making numerous improvements to the wireless network, from expanding 5G areas to activating dozens of new cell sites across Canada and deploying 3500 MHz spectrum on several existing cell sites for additional speed and lower latency.

Having recently fulfilled all the undertakings it had made to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) at the time of the Freedom Mobile acquisition, Quebecor is fully committed to making sure all Freedom wireless customers enjoy the best possible experience wherever they are.

To subscribe, or to get information on any of Freedom's innovative and affordable products and services, customers can visit freedommobile.ca or their local Freedom Mobile location.

*Mobile Virtual Network Operator

About Freedom Mobile

Freedom Mobile Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Videotron Ltd., is a Canadian wireless service provider committed to affordability, innovation and customer satisfaction in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. With a combined total of more than 3.8 million mobile customers, Freedom Mobile and Videotron form a strong, highly competitive Canadian wireless provider.

