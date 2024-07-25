Affordable, Reliable, Worry-Free. That's Freedom!

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Great news for Canadians shopping for wireless deals this back-to-school season! Launching today, Freedom Mobile is taking the worry out of wireless with a completely revamped suite of rate plans. Customers can enjoy the latest and greatest in technology and service now that all monthly phone plans include access to 5G1 on Freedom's reliable and growing network. Additionally, travelling and roaming has never been easier or more affordable - cross the border worry-free with any Freedom monthly plan and stay connected in the U.S. and Mexico, no add-ons needed. In short, there's never been a better time to choose Freedom.

"A year ago, Freedom made waves with the introduction of its top-notch 5G network and its first ever wireless plan covering Canada, U.S. and Mexico," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, the parent company of Freedom Mobile. "Now we're bringing these benefits – and more! – to all our wireless offerings as we continue to deliver on our promise to increase competition in the telecom market. In addition to providing better service and meaningful cost savings to Canadians, we have also been making major improvements to Freedom's wireless network to make sure all our customers enjoy the best possible experience wherever they are. And we're not stopping there."

Affordable, Reliable, Worry-Free Wireless

With the most recent refresh of its range of mobile plans, Freedom continues to disrupt the Canadian wireless market by making it easy for customers to get in on the savings, without any of the worry:

Introducing an entry level plan starting at just $5 /month after Digital Discount, Freedom is writing the book on savings with Canada's most affordable 5G plan.

/month after Digital Discount, Freedom is writing the book on savings with most affordable 5G plan. Freedom customers can also travel with peace of mind at the lowest price yet with the introduction of two new feature-packed plans that, along with unlimited talk and text, include generous buckets of "Roam Beyond" data that subscribers can use to stay connected in 92 international destinations, and counting! No more worrying about pesky daily roaming rates.

As a bonus, subscribers to Freedom's newest $55 100GB feature-packed plan 2 can also get a Tablet and Apple Watch plan included - up to a $25 /month value, at no additional cost!

100GB feature-packed plan can also get a Tablet and Apple Watch plan included - up to a /month value, at no additional cost! With Freedom's unrivalled Price Freeze Promise, customers can enjoy the best products and services without worrying about their wireless plan increasing in price, that's a promise!

Full details on these new offers can be found at freedommobile.ca.

Over 25 million Canadians in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and B.C. can now subscribe to Freedom's reliable, and growing wireless network which receives an impressive 93% approval rating from customers (per a Léger survey conducted June 3 to 10, 2024).

Freedom's product offering extends beyond wireless. Following launch in the spring, Freedom Home Internet and TV3 are now available in all major markets where Freedom operates. With Internet starting at $39/month4 and TV at $10/month5, customers can choose exactly what they want and rest easy knowing they are getting reliable services for a great deal!

Prices above do not include applicable taxes. 1 With a 5G compatible device, within Freedom's 5G coverage area.

2 Available within certain markets. After Digital Discount and $5 off for 18 months promotional discount. 3 Freedom TV service is powered by VMedia. Both Freedom Mobile Inc. and VMedia Inc. are wholly owned subsidiaries of Videotron Ltd. 4 After $6 off for 12 months promotional discount (regular price $45/mo). 5 Available to Freedom Home Internet customers only. After $9 off promotional discount.

About Freedom Mobile

Freedom Mobile Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Videotron Ltd., is a Canadian wireless service provider committed to affordability, innovation and customer satisfaction in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. With a combined total of more than 3.8 million mobile customers, Freedom Mobile and Videotron form a strong, highly competitive Canadian wireless provider.

