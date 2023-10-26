TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - November marks Financial Literacy Month (FLM). This year's concept is "Check up on your financial health," with a focus on helping Canadians manage their debt.

Financial Literacy Month aims to equip Canadians with the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to make informed decisions about managing debt in these challenging and changing times.

Making sense of your money with Money Matters

National literacy organization, ABC Life Literacy Canada, is helping adult learners improve their financial skills to better manage today's difficult economic climate. Through its Money Matters program, adults can access free resources on money management, including workbooks, activities, videos and online courses.

For Financial Literacy Month 2023, ABC Life Literacy will be adding several new resources to the program, including:

Financial literacy tips videos recorded by TD Bank employees

American Sign Language (ASL) workbooks each with ASL videos of the workbook content to support deaf communities

Revised Ways to Pay workbook to reflect the digital nature of today's banking environment

"Managing debt remains a timely and important area of focus given rising debt levels and the ongoing impact of inflation and higher interest rates on Canadian households," says Alson Howard, Executive Director of ABC Life Literacy Canada. "We encourage all Canadians to leverage our free Money Matters resources to build their financial literacy skills. With strong financial literacy, Canadians will build confidence around money management and will ultimately be able to make more informed decisions about their money and their debt."

Money Matters was developed with support of founding sponsor TD Bank Group through the TD Ready Commitment, the Bank's corporate citizenship platform.

Money Matters is also available to organizations that are interested in providing financial literacy training or workbooks to their learners or clients. Workbooks are used in communities across Canada and are full of activities that can be adapted according to the needs of individual groups, such as Indigenous populations and people with diverse abilities. Workshops can be facilitated by the group delivering the program, or with the optional support of local TD Bank Group volunteer-tutors. Since 2011, the program has reached over 95,000 adults.

For more information about Money Matters, to book a workshop, or to access free financial literacy resources, visit abcmoneymatters.ca .

About ABC Life Literacy Canada

ABC Life Literacy Canada® is a national charitable organization that champions literacy by empowering adult learners, raising awareness, and supporting the adult learning sector. We develop and support the use of foundational learning materials and help to build the capacity of the sector by convening and connecting the adult literacy community, and advocating for skills programming. We envision a Canada where everyone has the skills and opportunities to fully participate in learning, life, and work. For more information about literacy in Canada and ABC Life Literacy Canada's programs, visit abclifeliteracy.ca .

