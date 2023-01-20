OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is continuing to take concrete actions to help people directly affected by Hurricane Fiona, in addition to the assistance provided through the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund. Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that fees will be waived for those who need to replace vital lost or destroyed documents, including travel documents and citizenship certificates.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will issue free replacement documents for Canadians directly affected by the hurricane. These documents will expire on the same date as the original damaged or lost ones would have expired. Covered documents include permanent resident cards, Canadian citizenship certificates or cards, Canadian passports and other travel documents that are lost, damaged, destroyed or inaccessible due to Hurricane Fiona.

The special measures will take effect retroactively from September 24, 2022, and will continue until further notice. This time frame gives Canadians and permanent residents time to sort out what documents they need to replace and to apply with no fees.

Quotes:

"The aftermath of Hurricane Fiona has been a trying time for Quebecers and Atlantic Canadians, especially for those of us who call this area home. While waiving fees and extending deadlines for vital documents is just one small effort on our part, it is our hope that it will help ease the burden and allow those affected to focus on the more important task of rebuilding their lives and communities. Our federal government is committed to doing everything we can to assist in this difficult time."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Atlantic Canadians have suffered devastating losses as a result of this storm. Since day one, ACOA has been committed to helping people, businesses and communities overcome the many impacts of Hurricane Fiona and to adapt to the inevitability of future storms."

– The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Quick facts:

To benefit from these special measures, affected individuals should visit IRCC's website and answer a few simple questions related to the documents they are looking to replace. Further instructions will then be provided for the specific document being replaced.

To qualify for the special measures, people will need to provide proof they have been directly affected by the hurricane, including proof of residence in an affected area.

Individuals applying for a new passport will need to pay the usual fees.

More information about who is eligible and what replacement documents are covered under the special measures is available on IRCC's website.

