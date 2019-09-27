Free BIXI Sunday is back on September 29 on the theme "Montreal cafés"

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - While the ground is still warm from summer, fallen leaves can be heard crunching under bike tires: autumn has arrived in the city! This September, we're inviting users to ride BIXI bikes all month with the theme "Montreal cafés." Every part of Montreal is just bursting with lovely little cafés, and on September 29, users will be able to rent a BIXI bike for free for any trip of 30 minutes or less since it's a Free BIXI Sunday sponsored by Manulife.

Information agents located at 40 strategic stations across the BIXI network are there to assist Bixists throughout the day. To help you best plan your trip, download the mobile BIXI app or the Transit app. You can use both to rent a bike directly via your smartphone.

Nespresso is opening its doors and offering their coffee!

For all of September, the downtown Nespresso store (Crescent) will be handing out free coffees every Monday from 9am to noon. Did you know that the coffee capsules are made from aluminium and can be recycled? Even the coffee grounds are turned into compost.

BIXI would like to thank all of its event partners: Manulife (our presenting partner), Rachelle-Béry (our health partner) Nespresso and LaPresse+.

The next and last #BIXISundays of the season will be held on October 27.

BIXI Montréal is a non-profit organization created in 2014 by the city of Montreal to manage its bike-sharing system. The BIXI network has 7,250 bikes and 600 stations spread out across the areas of Montreal, Longueuil, Westmount, Town of Mount Royal and Montreal East. Much more than just a simple mode of transport, BIXI is now a great way to zip around the city whenever you want to go wherever your heart desires.

