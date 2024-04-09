Tellier succeeds outgoing Anne-Marie Hubert

MONTRÉAL, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Traditional territories of the Kanien'kehà:ka, the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, Huron/Wendat, Abenaki, and Anishinaabeg - EY Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of François Tellier as the new Managing Partner of Eastern Canada and the Office Managing Partner for Montréal. Tellier takes the reigns from Anne-Marie Hubert who will be retiring effective July 1, 2024.

François Tellier appointed as East Managing Partner of EY Canada (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

"We're confident that François' leadership, experience and strategic vision will further strengthen our presence in the region and position us for continued success," says Linda Williams, EY Canada Managing Partner EY Accounts, Markets & Growth. "As François moves into the position, we give our heartfelt thank you to Anne-Marie who has built a lasting legacy as a disruptive changemaker, making tremendous strides towards advancing inclusion, governance and sustainable finance in the business community and beyond."

With over 30 years of dedicated service at EY Canada's Montréal office, Tellier brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the managing partner position. He has played a pivotal role in shaping EY Canada's Strategy and Transactions group into the benchmark for transaction consulting in Québec.

Tellier has served in various leadership positions within EY, including as the Leader of EY Canada's former Growth Markets practice, where he was instrumental in providing tailored services and resources to high-growth companies in both the private and public sectors. Additionally, he was previously the National Director of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® program, where he celebrated the success, courage and ingenuity of entrepreneurs across Canada.

As East Managing Partner, Tellier is dedicated to furthering EY's position as a leading professional services firm, with a focus on technology, data and innovation. He remains committed to creating growth opportunities for EY and its people, driving continued success and excellence in the industry.

"I am thrilled to embark on this next chapter in my EY Canada career," shares Tellier. "Anne-Marie has acted as a tremendous driving force, bringing together diverse stakeholders to expedite solutions that confront Canada's most pressing challenges, enhancing our nation's prominence and impact in the international arena. I'm honoured to follow in her footsteps, continuing to foster growth — not just for our clients, but also for our talented team and community at large."

Over the span of her nearly 40-year tenure at EY, Hubert built a reputation for disrupting the status quo and for putting forward services and solutions in anticipation of client and market needs. Most recently, her fervent advocacy for ESG led to Montréal successfully secure the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) candidacy, positioning Canada as a key player in global ESG measurement and reporting standards at COP 26, and Montréal as a global hub for sustainable finance.

In 2004, Hubert was named a Fellow of the Ordre des comptables agréés du Québec, which recognizes outstanding achievements in the profession. In 2015, Concordia University recognized her with an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa. And in 2016, she was named a Member of the Order of Canada for her commitment to parity and inclusion in business and for her skill in corporate governance.

"I'm excited to be passing the baton to a highly respected, passionate leader," adds Hubert. "I have full confidence that François' leadership will play a pivotal role in guiding our office and the broader region towards continued growth and success."

Please join us in extending congratulations to François Tellier on his new role, and in celebrating Anne-Marie Hubert's extraordinary achievements.

