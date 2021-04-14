MONTRÉAL, April 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Sylvie Lalande, Chairperson of the Board of TVA Group, announced today that France Lauzière, President and CEO of TVA Group and Chief Content Officer of Quebecor Content, is stepping back from her duties for a period of up to six months, as of today, for family reasons.

During her absence, Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, will assume her duties at TVA Group and Quebecor Content on an acting basis. Mr. Péladeau will rely on the professionalism and expertise of TVA Group's personnel to maintain business continuity.

The Corporation understands Ms. Lauzière's decision and fully supports her at this time.

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc., a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is a communications company engaged in the broadcasting, film production and audiovisual services, international production and distribution of television content, and magazine publishing industries. TVA Group Inc. is North America's largest broadcaster of French-language entertainment, news and public affairs programming and one of the largest private-sector producers of French-language content. It is also the largest publisher of French-language magazines and publishes some of Canada's most popular English-language titles. The Corporation's Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TVA.B.

