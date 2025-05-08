MONTRÉAL, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, Quebecor Inc. (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today.

All of the proposed nominees were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote were as follows:

CLASS "A" DIRECTORS * VOTES FOR % VOTES

WITHHELD % André P. Brosseau 73,631,551 99.99 3,323 0.01 Michèle Colpron 73,627,285 99.98 7,589 0.02 Lise Croteau 73,628,481 99.99 6,393 0.01 Sylvie Lalande 73,627,681 99.99 7,193 0.01 Érik Péladeau 73,631,694 99.99 3,180 0.01 Jean B. Péladeau 73,628,224 99.99 6,650 0.01

CLASS "B" DIRECTORS ** VOTES FOR % VOTES

WITHHELD % Chantal Bélanger 119,809,865 98.26 2,123,655 1.74 Frantz Saintellemy 121,142,665 99.35 790,855 0.65

* Elected by the Class "A" shareholders

** Elected by the Class "B" shareholders

