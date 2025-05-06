MONTREAL, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, TVA Group Inc. (TSX: TVA.B) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of its directors obtained at its Annual Meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

All of the proposed nominees were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The voting result was as follows:

NAME OF NOMINEES VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Jacques Dorion 4,318,523 99.99 60 0.01 Nathalie Elgrably-Lévy 4,318,523 99.99 60 0.01 Sylvie Lalande 4,318,523 99.99 60 0.01 Régine Laurent 4,318,523 99.99 60 0.01 A. Michel Lavigne 4,318,523 99.99 60 0.01 Daniel Paillé 4,318,523 99.99 60 0.01 Marie-Pierre Simard 4,318,523 99.99 60 0.01

TVA Group

TVA Group Inc., a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is a communications company engaged in broadcasting, film production and audiovisual services, international production and distribution of television content, and magazine publishing. TVA Group Inc. is North America's largest broadcaster of French-language entertainment, information and public affairs programming and one of the largest private-sector producers of French-language content. It is also the largest publisher of French-language magazines and publishes some of Canada's most popular English-language titles. Its Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TVA.B.

SOURCE TVA Group

Information: Véronique Mercier, Vice-President, Communications, Quebecor and TVA Group, [email protected]