MONTRÉAL, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Pierre Péladeau on April 11, Quebecor is launching a year-long tribute to its founder. A series of commemorative events will be held to highlight the enormous legacy of this great builder and make it accessible to current and future generations.

The celebrations will kick off with a tribute to Pierre Péladeau at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal Gala on Thursday, April 10, 2025, in recognition of his invaluable contribution to Montréal and Québec as a whole. Many other activities will be held throughout the year. Quebecor invites the public to consult its media outlets and follow its social media accounts for information.

"My father's 100th birthday is a great opportunity to honour his memory and highlight his contribution to the creation of Québec Inc. which has transformed and modernized our society and our economy, and has empowered Quebecers to take control of their destiny" said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "I hope his story will inspire today's youth to go for it, to think big, and to contribute to the enrichment of Québec in their turn."

Pierre Péladeau: A key figure in Québec Inc.

Pierre Péladeau is emblematic of the emergence of Québec's francophone business class. He started out in business in the 1950s when he bought Le Journal de Rosemont, a struggling neighbourhood weekly that he quickly turned around. He went on to found other neighbourhood papers and then Le Journal de Montréal in 1964 and Le Journal de Québec in 1967, which became the largest French-language dailies in North America. He entered the printing and distribution businesses to have control over all activities related to his newspapers. This visionary and revolutionary approach led to the creation in 1965 of Quebecor, a vertically integrated media group that Pierre Péladeau would build into a flagship of Québec business. He was a man of deep conviction with a profound attachment to Québec, a generous man who saw his success as a chance to give back and contribute to social progress. He actively supported worthwhile causes in the areas of culture, education and health, a commitment that Quebecor upholds to this day.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A), (TSX: QBR.B) employs more than 11,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

SOURCE Québecor

Information: Quebecor, 514-380-4572, [email protected]