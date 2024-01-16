WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Federal, Provincial and Territorial labour market Ministers met in Winnipeg today to discuss a wide range of priorities concerning Canada's labour market, including the changing labour market outlook, the importance of renewed collaboration on Labour Market Transfer Agreements (LMTAs), improving labour market mobility and credential recognition, and innovation and developments in supports that strengthen the workforce in all jurisdictions. The Forum of Labour Market Ministers (FLMM) meeting was co-chaired by the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Federal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and the Honourable Jamie Moses, Manitoba Minister of Economic Development, Investment, Trade and Natural Resources.

During their discussions, Ministers reaffirmed the importance of working together to ensure that Canadians have the skills and training they need to enter the workforce and remain adaptable and competitive within today's labour market. Ministers also shared information about on-going work in their jurisdictions and best practices to support Canadians and grow the economy.

In response to immediate and acute labour market shortages, PT Ministers unanimously underscored the need for a federal commitment for predictable, adequate, and sustained LMTA funding at current levels. LMTAs are the best way for the federal government to invest in and support workers and employers to contribute to Canada's continued economic prosperity. Ministers also stressed the importance of respecting provincial and territorial jurisdiction so that programs can be aligned with the unique regional and local job market needs.

Ministers discussed the important role of labour mobility and credential recognition for people working across the country, which is a priority of the federal government. Ministers noted that critical work is underway in all jurisdictions and agreed to strengthen collaboration.

Ministers also discussed current challenges impacting the labour market including an aging population, labour and skills shortages, the importance of lifelong learning through reskilling and upskilling and an ever-evolving technological landscape. They also discussed the importance of innovation in demand-led workforce training and activities that can be achieved by working both collaboratively and within their respective roles and responsibilities, along with employers, unions, and other labour market partners.

They noted the importance of addressing the longer-term structural changes to the economy and skills environment while addressing the immediate and acute pressures in labour markets including the construction, early childhood education and healthcare sectors. Ministers also emphasized the need to continue to ensure programming effectively supports equity deserving individuals and meets the needs of individuals and employers.

Prior to their meeting, Ministers heard from the Centre for Aboriginal Human Resource Development, an Indigenous non-profit organization in Manitoba, that provided their perspectives about the holistic range of supports required to empower Indigenous peoples to enter the labour force and the life-changing impact employment programs can have for them, their families and their communities. Ministers affirmed the importance of engaging with respective Indigenous partners to advance reconciliation.

FLMM will meet again in June 2024, and on a minimum of an annual basis thereafter, to discuss labour market priorities and best practices.

About the Forum

The FLMM was established in 1983 as an intergovernmental forum aimed at strengthening cooperation on federal, provincial and territorial labour market priorities.

"The FLMM is more than just a place to discuss specific programs. It is a place to exchange information and best practices. It is an opportunity to work together to ensure our investments in workers and the skills and training provided are aligned with our shared priorities and outcomes I look forward to continuing this important work in addressing common labour market challenges and working with my counterparts on these important issues."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and Co-Chair of the FLMM

"It was a pleasure to host my colleagues in Winnipeg this week. Attending from federal, provincial, and territorial governments - we had meaningful discussions about our workforce challenges, priorities and opportunities. Together, my FLMM partners and I are working to build a skilled, diverse workforce that grows our economy and helps more Canadians secure good jobs. I look forward to our continued work on behalf of workers, employers and communities here in Manitoba and across Canada."

- Honourable Jamie Moses, Minister of Economic Development, Investment, Trade and Natural Resources and Co-Chair of the FLMM.

