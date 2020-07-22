Four of five global mega deals involved Canadian mining companies

TORONTO, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Revenues for the world's 40 largest mining companies by market capitalization rose 4%, to US$692 billion, according to PwC Canada's recent Canadian Mine report . These companies entered 2020 on a solid financial foundation with strong balance sheets and improved liquidity. Similar to last year, six Canadian mining companies made the global top 40 list and are managing through the COVID-19 crisis relatively well. In 2019, these six companies reported a net profit margin of 19%, versus 9% for the global top 40.

Gold miners dominated Canada's presence on the list, with four of the Canadian companies focused on that sector. Among the notable moves was Kinross Gold Corp. (No. 40), which returned to the top 40 for the first time in several years after reporting increased revenues, earnings and margins in its 2019 results. Topping the list of Canadian companies was Barrick Gold Corp., which ranked ninth (up from 11th in 2018), while Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. saw the largest jump, rising to 17th from 24th in 2018. Agnico Eagle benefited from higher gold sales volumes as two new deposits in Nunavut came into commercial production in 2019.

For Canadian miners, mergers and acquisitions continue to offer opportunities to attract capital and help companies emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic. Of five mega deals noted in PwC's Global Mine 2020 report , four involved Canadian companies, the largest being Newmont Corp.'s acquisition of Goldcorp Inc. and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.'s purchase of Detour Gold Corp. Even as mega-deal activity slowed recently, the largest transaction so far in 2020 also involved two Canadian-listed companies: SSR Mining Inc.'s proposed US$2.4-billion merger with Alacer Gold Corp , which will merge two companies with mines in four jurisdictions to create a diversified portfolio.

Canadian miners have shown resilience over the past year, doing more to deal with cybersecurity threats and making environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors a top priority. There is a reputational advantage with key stakeholders, including investors, for whom ESG performance is becoming a leading guidepost for investment decisions.

"The strong performance of Canada's largest mining companies in 2019 speaks to their continued progress in recent years," said Kevin Chan, National Mining Leader, PwC Canada. "While 2020 will be challenging, miners' resilience during COVID-19 should help them manage through the coming months and position them to make investments needed for long-term success."

Click here to read the full report.



Follow PwC on Twitter at @PwC_Canada, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pwccanada and tag #CanadianMine.

About PwC Canada

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. More than 7,850 partners and staff in offices across the country are committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax, consulting and deals services. PwC Canada is a member of the PwC network of firms with more than 276,000 people in 157 countries. Find out more by visiting us at www.pwc.com/ca .

© 2020 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership. All rights reserved.

PwC refers to the Canadian member firm, and may sometimes refer to the PwC network. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Please see http://www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

SOURCE PwC Management Services LP

For further information: Andrea Magee, Manager, Communications, T: 604 806 7008, Email: [email protected]; Pierre Campeau, Senior Manager, Public Relations, T: 416 687 8643, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.pwc.com/ca

