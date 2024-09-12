Entrepreneurs bring their passion and value to the program's North America class of 2024

TORONTO , Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples — EY is proud to announce the women founders selected for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2024, including four Canadian entrepreneurs. These outstanding leaders will be awarded at EY's Strategic Growth Forum® on November 14 for their remarkable business achievements and drive for tackling today's most pressing challenges.

The Canadian entrepreneurs are:

EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2024 (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

Julie Bednarski , Healthy Crunch | Mississauga, Ontario

Healthy Crunch is on a mission to innovate everyday foods making them better-for-you while still being super delicious. Their products include granola bars, crispy squares, seed butters, chia jams, baking chips, instant lattes, dark chocolate superfoods and fruit and seed mixes.

Catalyst Agents services upscale brands in the North American market and provides one-stop shop cross-cultural marketing services for their clients, including media planning and buying, digital marketing services, influencer marketing campaigns, social media content creation and online community management and growth.

Revolutionary talent assessment platform, Plum, knows that when people flourish, business thrives. Plum enables employers to make better talent decisions using the predictive power of psychometric data. To do this, Plum created a solution that aligns talent potential with growth opportunities throughout the entire lifecycle, starting with the hiring function and supporting internal career mobility.

Mine & Yours is a luxury resale boutique operating across physical, online and pop-up platforms. Mine & Yours specializes in buying, selling and trading a curated selection of designer clothing and accessories. Their mission is to provide clients with sustainable, seamless opportunities to monetize their wardrobe through cash buyouts, trade-ins and competitive consignment rates.

"The entrepreneurs selected this year have shown the drive to scale their businesses sustainably and their ability to innovate, overcome obstacles and deliver value to their communities and beyond. They exemplify the determination that defines Canadian entrepreneurship and set a powerful example for future generations," says Brenna Daloise, EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women Canada Program Co-Leader. "We're excited to support their journey as they continue to grow and create meaningful impact in their respective industries."

The program gathers women founders in North America who have built profitable companies and have an ambition to scale sustainably, opening a world of resources, global networks and tools to help them overcome challenges and unlock their full potential.

By participating, entrepreneurs become part of the exclusive EY global entrepreneurial ecosystem, including alumni of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network, who act as advisors and role models. They also get access to a customized executive education program with year-round activities designed to accelerate sustainable business growth.

