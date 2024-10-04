LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian space program has been built on bold ideas, strategic space investments and successful collaborations. Today, our leadership in space exploration not only endures but thrives, driving innovation and inspiring the next generation to reach for the stars. On October 5, 2024, Canada will celebrate 40 years of Canadians in space, a journey that started with Marc Garneau's historic first flight in 1984.

The last four decades have been marked by significant moments: from the creation of the Canadian astronaut corps and subsequent 17 missions, to the assignment of Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut, Jeremy Hansen, to fly around the Moon onboard Artemis II. Astronaut missions have always been a source of tremendous pride and inspiration, encouraging young people to study and pursue careers in the fields of science and engineering. These missions have demonstrated time and time again their potential to ignite a lasting and genuine interest in space exploration, leaving a mark on entire generations at a time.

Our long-standing and close collaboration with the United States has been instrumental in achieving many important Canadian space milestones, from the Space Shuttle to the Moon. As humanity ventures into uncharted territory, Canada intends to remain a reliable and sought-after international partner for human space exploration.

Canada has been making strategic space investments to help foster the long-term growth of our space sector. The Canadian space sector is well positioned to contribute to the evolving space economy with the development of Canadarm3 for Gateway and the upcoming two Canadian rovers set to explore the Moon. When we invest in cutting-edge space innovation that will help explore our solar system further, we are also investing in technologies that can bring concrete benefits back to Earth, helping improve the quality of life of Canadians across the country.

Quotes

"Innovation has been the backbone of Canada's space program since the very beginning. In the early 1970s, we stepped up to the challenge and took bold steps forward when NASA sought Canadian expertise for the development of a robotic technology, the famous Canadarm. This was the starting point of Canada's human spaceflight and the creation of our highly regarded Canadian astronaut corps. Today we celebrate 40 years of Canadians in space: these incredible humans are models of excellence in science and leadership, but also and foremost a source of inspiration for Canadians of all ages. And the future ahead is indeed very bright: we are going back to the Moon, and Canada intends to remain in the front seat."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"This year, we celebrate a giant milestone in Canada's space history while we are hard at work laying the groundwork for what is to come next. Space has always inspired Canadians. But it is also, more than ever, intertwined with our daily lives, playing a key role in advancing our knowledge of life sciences, tackling climate change, creating scientific and technical jobs, and keeping our borders secure. Canada is very much part of this new chapter. And just like our international partners, we are committed to exploring responsibly to ensure that future generations get to experience and enjoy the wonders of space."

Lisa Campbell, Canadian Space Agency President

"I would like to NASA's longtime partner in space, CSA (Canadian Space Agency), on 40 years of human spaceflight. Nine Canadians have launched on NASA missions, including astronaut Marc Garneau, the first Canadian to travel to space. He returned on two more NASA missions before heading CSA and deepening the U.S.–Canada civil space relationship. As part of NASA's Artemis II mission, CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen will fly on a flight test around the Moon with three NASA astronauts, continuing our partnership to the Moon and beyond."

Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator

Quick facts

Contributing Canadarm to NASA's Space Shuttle program in the early 1980s was a catalyst for a fruitful space collaboration between Canada and the United States and the creation of the Canadian astronaut corps.

and and the creation of the Canadian astronaut corps. In total, Canada has recruited 14 astronauts through four campaigns: 1983: More than 4,000 people responded for the call for astronauts. After a rigorous hiring period, Roberta Bondar, Marc Garneau , Steve MacLean , Ken Money , Robert Thirsk and Bjarni Tryggvason were selected. 1992: Over 5,000 people applied for this second recruitment campaign. After a six-month selection process, four candidates were selected: Chris Hadfield , Mike McKay , Julie Payette and Dave Williams . 2008: Once again, a big response: over 5,000 applications were received for this third campaign. After a year-long selection process, Jeremy Hansen and David Saint-Jacques were selected in May 2009 . 2016: For this fourth campaign, 3,772 people from all provinces and territories applied. After a year of demanding tests and evaluations, Jenni Gibbons and Joshua Kutryk were selected in June 2017 .

has recruited 14 astronauts through four campaigns:

