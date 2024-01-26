OSOYOOS, BC, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Construction is underway for 43 new affordable rental homes on an on-reserve housing development in Osoyoos.

Located on Osoyoos Indian Band land at 4931 Cedar Lane, this five-storey apartment building will have a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes for seniors, individuals, families, and people living with disabilities. These homes will be open to all community members but will prioritize supporting Indigenous Peoples, including Indian Band members.

Wolf Creek Housing Society will own and operate the building which will be close to schools, parks, and services. It will have a mix of affordable options, including market rentals, rent-geared-to-income, and deep subsidy units. Construction is due to be completed summer, 2025.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$1.6 million contribution of joint funding through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

contribution of joint funding through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. The Province, through BC Housing, is providing approximately $5.3 million for the project through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund.

for the project through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund. The Province will also be providing approximately $550,000 in annual operating funding.

Quotes:

"The Government of Canada is pleased to have supported this important development in Osoyoos. We are committed to making communities stronger through projects such as these here in British Columbia and across Canada. Not only do these investments help create new jobs and stimulate the local economy, they also help to provide access to secure and affordable homes for community members. This collaborative effort is helping to ensure that more individuals have a place they can call home." – The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Member of Parliament for Vancouver South on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This project is part of our Homes for People action plan, creating affordable homes for more than 40 individuals and their families in Osoyoos. We're taking action to deliver more housing, faster, so we can support communities throughout British Columbia" –Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing

"Attainable housing in the communities we want to live in is important for all of us, and these 43 new units in Osoyoos will help provide that many more individuals and families with a place to call home. Partnerships like this help provide more affordable housing options to the community and ensure that people can continue to make a happy and healthy life in the beautiful South Okanagan" – Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen

"The Osoyoos Indian Band in partnership with the BC government is proud to announce this housing project which will help with the ongoing housing crises in the South Okanagan." – Chief Clarence Louie, Osoyoos Indian Band

Quick facts:

The Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September, the federal government has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of over 151,803 units and the repair of over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

to support the creation of over 151,803 units and the repair of over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 77,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including approximately 560 homes in the Okanagan-Similkameen.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

For information about Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, visit: https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/

To learn about B.C.'s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; BC Ministry of Housing, Media Relations, 236-478-0251; BC Housing, Media Relations, [email protected]