OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Post announced today its 2025 stamp lineup, which includes influential figures and key milestones that have shaped Canadian history and culture. Here are some highlights of the 2025 program:

As part of a longstanding tradition of commemorating former Canadian prime ministers, Canada Post will pay tribute to the late Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, who served as the 18 th prime minister of Canada from 1984 to 1993.

prime minister of from 1984 to 1993. Commemorating places and events that set the stage for the evolution of 2SLGBTQIA+ rights, ahead of Pride Season in Canada .

. The Black History Month stamp remembers Marie Joseph Angélique, an enslaved Black woman charged with arson in Montréal in 1734.

The second issue in a series showcasing Canadian graphic novelists and the fourth issue celebrating Indigenous leaders.

Shining a light on the dark history of civilian internment in Canada .

. New stamps explore the importance of biodiversity with fascinating fungi.

The list also features still to be announced stamps recognizing cultural icons and other topics from these anticipated annual stamp series:

A fundraising stamp for the Canada Post Community Foundation, supporting children and youth across Canada .

. The annual flower series will focus on peonies, perennial showstoppers known as the king of flowers.

Raising awareness about truth and reconciliation through new stamps to be issued around the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, September 30, 2025 .

. The Remembrance Day issue honours Canadian war heroes who broke down barriers to serve their country.

Eid, Diwali, Hanukkah and Christmas stamps will mark these special occasions.

Canada Post takes pride in telling Canada's stories through its iconic national stamp program. The independent Stamp Advisory Committee recommends the subjects for the annual program. Members rely on thoughtful input from groups and individuals to choose subjects that capture the country's rich history and culture and reflect the shared values of Canadians.

