Former Desjardins Senior Executive and CEO of Finance Montréal, Eric Lemieux, Joins Wealthica

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Wealthica the largest financial aggregator in Canada and the only aggregator specialized in Canadian investment accounts is pleased to announce that Eric Lemieux has joined the leadership team. Eric Lemieux is also an investor in Wealthica.

Eric Lemieux, a senior executive specializing in the financial industry has developed extensive experience notably as former Senior Executive at Desjardins, former CEO of Finance Montreal and founder of M2S Capital.

"I have been an ambassador of Wealthica since a few years, I love the tool and I am delighted to join the team and join forces to make Wealthica the #1 tool for investors, advisors and institutions to see all their investments in one place. Open banking will bring new possibilities to create more value to the investors and the advisors. Wealthica will definitely be an important player in this new area." said Eric Lemieux.

"We are happy to welcome Eric to the team, we've been totally focussed on software, technology and building our application for the last few years. Eric's addition to the team will allow us to invest more time with customers, financial institutions and future clients," said Simon Boulet CEO of Wealthica.

About Wealthica:

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in financial data aggregation. Wealthica is the largest financial aggregator in Canada with more than 5 billion $ aggregated assets. Wealthica supports more than 100 financial institutions. Its platform allows investors to see all their investments on a single dashboard and include many features to make it easy to follow investment.

For more information, please visit wealthica.com.

SOURCE Wealthica Financial Technology Inc.

For further information: Simon Boulet, CEO of Wealthica, [email protected], 514 312-3229

