MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor is encouraged by Ford's commitment to invest in a battery cathode plant in Bécancour, Quebec, alongside Korean companies EcoProBM and SK On.

As the union representing 37,000 auto workers across the country, including Ford workers, Unifor welcomes this further commitment to re-invigorate Quebec's auto industry and anchor the electric vehicle transition in Canada.

Ford Motor Company's Bécancour, QC battery plant investment welcome says Unifor (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Ford's investment announcement in Bécancour is an important step towards the reestablishment of a stronger and more sustainable automotive industry in Quebec and Canada," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Every job along the automotive supply chain has the opportunity to translate significant economic benefit not only to workers and their families, but also to its surrounding region, and our country."

The facility, to be built by the consortium EcoPro CAM Canada is due to open in 2026 and is set to bring 300 new jobs to the region. This investment joins a series of battery projects already announced or under construction, including a GM facility in the region.

"Quebec has a significant history in automobile construction, both in assembly and parts manufacturing, which is somewhat forgotten today. The cumulative announcements made in the Bécancour region herald a true renaissance of this economic sector in Quebec," said Daniel Cloutier, Unifor Quebec Director.

On August 10, 2023, Unifor officially opened contract negotiations with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis on behalf of union members at the Detroit Three.

The union remains committed to ensuring that every automotive job in Canada should be a good, union job.

The union's automotive policy, Navigating the Road Ahead, includes 29 strategic recommendations to build a strong auto sector, and create good, union jobs.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future. In Quebec, Unifor represents close to 55,000 members and is affiliated with the province's largest labour federation, the Quebec Federation of Labour (QFL).

