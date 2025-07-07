Unifor members at Transdev reject mediator's recommendations, continuing five-month strike

DUNCAN, BC, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - After more than 21 weeks on strike, Unifor transit members at Transdev have rejected the provincial mediator's recommendations to end the dispute.

On June 4, the union and the company agreed to jointly apply to the labour minister for the appointment of a mediator to end the labour dispute that started on Feb. 8, 2025.

Unifor transit members at Transdev have rejected the mediator’s recommendations, continuing five-month strike. (CNW Group/Unifor)

The mediator met with Unifor and Transdev on June 12 and issued his recommendations on June 30.

The dispute centres on wage disparities between Transdev workers and other B.C. transit employees, particularly in Victoria and Vancouver.

Unifor Local 114 represents 44 striking transit operators, cleaners, and mechanics. HandyDART workers with Local 333-BC also remain on strike.

Unifor represents 21,000 members across the road transportation sector, including 7,600 transit operators and skilled trades staff working in urban transit.

