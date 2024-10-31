Ford government's economic outlook doesn't embrace nurses as central to solving the crisis in primary care and fails to improve living standard for the neediest

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Nurses are dismayed the government's fall economic statement fails to champion them to solve the urgent and growing crisis in primary care and does nothing to lift people who rely on the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) out of poverty.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) President NP Lhamo Dolkar questions the government's priorities regarding the health and wellbeing of Ontarians. "When you have two and a half million people without access to a regular care provider, and we don't embrace nurse practitioners (NP) and registered nurses (RN) as a key solution, Ontarians ought to be concerned. We need focused and concentrated action and that begins with a substantial boost in the number of NPs, an expansion of NP-led clinics, and utilizing the NPs already working in primary care so they can practise independently in publicly funded settings without user fees. These steps are necessary to address a growing crisis that is expected to double within two years. If we don't expand access, people will continue to seek care in emergency rooms or, worse, won't seek care at all," says Dolkar, adding that planned increases in health expenditures for the coming year are only 0.5 per cent compared to overall government program spending, which is rising to 5.3 per cent.

RNAO also notes the government missed another opportunity Wednesday to do the right thing. "Instead of improving the lives of some of Ontario's most vulnerable people, the government is choosing to hand out $200 cheques to 15 million people, regardless of their income level, while those on ODSP struggle on average monthly payments of $1,400. Where is the logic and dignity in that?" says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun. She says the $3 billion earmarked for the government's rebate program should go towards doubling the monthly payment people on ODSP receive and others with the greatest financial needs. "We need to focus our efforts on those who need our help the most."

While acknowledging Premier Ford deserves credit for implementing annual increases for inflation for ODSP recipients, Grinspun says they are necessary to prevent people from falling further behind. "We need to remember that people on ODSP are already living far below the poverty line with many forced to rely on family and others to help with expenses such as food and medication." Grinspun also points out that the government's own data shows that approximately one per cent of people on ODSP were considered homeless in July.

