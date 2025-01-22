"Last year was a remarkable year of growth for the Toronto Pearson community. Receiving this achievement from Forbes for a second consecutive year and attaining this new personal best demonstrates our dedication to continuous improvement as an employer," said Mark Carbonelli, Chief Human Resource Officer, Toronto Pearson. "This recognition reflects our commitment to listening to employee feedback and taking meaningful action, as well as our dedication to fostering an inclusive culture that attracts top talent. We want Toronto Pearson to be the chosen place to work and fly."

For a second year, Toronto Pearson remains the only airport included on Forbes' ranking. The airport's ranking jumped over 100 spots when compared to 2024. Last year, Toronto Pearson ranked number 210 overall and was ninth among all Transportation and Logistics companies.

Forbes partnered with market research firm, Statista, to create the annual ranking. Statista determined the list by surveying more than 40,000 Canada-based employees working for businesses with at least 500 employees within Canada. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions.

About Toronto Pearson

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" six times in the last seven years by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports.

