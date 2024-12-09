LAVAL, QC, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, together with the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Maison Marie-Marguerite, the City of Laval, Desjardins and Fondation J.A. DeSève, launched the major transformation of a building in Laval with 20 shelter spaces for women who are victims of violence. The project, which will cost close to $8 million, was carried out under the Fonds de solidarité FTQ-Québec agreement.

The project's financial package includes investments by the Government of Canada through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement ($4.3 million), the Government of Quebec in the form of a grant provided under the Fonds de solidarité FTQ-Québec agreeement ($2 million), the City of Laval ($813,000), the Fonds du Grand Mouvement Desjardins ($483,000) and Fondation J.A. DeSève ($100,000).

The project, led by the non-profit Maison Marie-Marguerite, aims to convert a building into 20 shelter spaces for women, with or without children, who have been the victims of various forms of violence against women (sexual assault, sexual exploitation, domestic or economic violence, etc.) and are experiencing multiple difficulties. In addition to being provided with a safe place to live, these women will benefit from support services related to their situation.

This important announcement for the well-being of women in the Laval area was made in the presence of Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Vimy; Céline Haytayan, Member of the National Assembly for Laval-des-Rapides, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Sandra El-Helou, City Councillor for the District of Souvenir-Labelle, representing the Mayor of Laval; Isabelle Garon, Executive Vice-President of Marketing, Communications, Cooperation and the President's Office at Desjardins Group, and Marianne Duguay, Senior Vice-President, Social, Community and Affordable Housing at Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ.

Quotes:

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our investments in new affordable housing extend to all regions of Quebec and all groups. This financial assistance will allow women and their children to benefit from safe housing that's adapted to their conditions. This is another concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that every Quebecer has a home that meets their needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Every woman in Quebec deserves a safe and affordable place to call home, regardless of their situation. The Government of Canada is proud to contribute to the creation of 20 new shelter spaces for women fleeing violence here in Laval. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind."

Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Vimy

"Our government is extremely proud to contribute to the construction of Laval's first shelter for women who are victims of various types of violence. In doing so, we are helping create 20 new shelter spaces for battered women in Laval-des-Rapides. The project, valued at over $7.7 million will thus provide 20 women, with or without children, with a safe place to stay, along with support services to overcome multiple issues such as addiction, mental health, homelessness and various forms of domestic violence."

Céline Haytayan, Member of the National Assembly for Laval-des-Rapides

"There is no place for violence in Laval, and it is our duty to take care of the victims by providing them with all the support they need. This new shelter for vulnerable women is a concrete example of our common resolve to take action for the well-being of all Laval women, regardless of their origin. Maison Marie-Marguerite will provide women with a safe space, as well as hope and an opportunity to rebuild their lives in a caring environment."

Sandra El-Helou, City Councillor for the district of Souvenir-Labelle, Responsible for the Status of Women, Vulnerable Persons, Seniors and Youth

"At Desjardins, we firmly believe that Maison Marie-Marguerite meets a pressing need in Laval, namely, that of increasing the supply of affordable housing for women, with or without children, who are victims of violence. Access to housing and suitable services is about dignity and community spirit. We are therefore very proud to work with our partners to develop this resource that is critical to women's well-being and safety."

Isabelle Garon, Executive Vice-President of Marketing, Communications, Cooperation and the President's Office at Desjardins Group

"Building affordable housing is a part of our mission, especially in the current economic context, but helping fight violence against women is our collective duty. The role we play, in a social sense, is taking shape thanks to the contributions of all the stakeholders involved, and especially the Maison Marie-Marguerite team, whose dedication I applaud."

Marianne Duguay, Senior Vice-President, Social, Community and Affordable Housing, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"Violence toward women is unfortunately constantly on the rise, and there's a lack of affordable housing. We are therefore proud to have the official groundbreaking for this project, which meets a real need in Laval. Thank you to all our partners and allies who support Maison Marie-Marguerite in various ways."

Claudianne Monette, Chair, Board of Directors, Maison Marie-Marguerite

"After several years of hard work in Laval, we are now very pleased to have reached this milestone, which is the beginning of work on Maison Marie-Marguerite. We are responsible for this project and are supported by several key players, without whom the project would not have come to fruition. We would like to particularly thank the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, the City of Laval, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Desjardins and Fondation J.A. DeSève for their contributions to the material realization of the project, which will provide a safe place to live for battered women, with or without children, dealing with multiple difficulties."

Lise Beaudoin-Roy, Executive Director, Maison Marie-Marguerite

Toward the creation of 2,250 social or affordable housing units

In 2022, the Government of Quebec entrusted $175 million to the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, with the latter adding $75 million, for the purpose of creating a vehicle that would fund 1,000 social or affordable housing projects. The organizations behind the projects such as non-profits, co-operatives and housing agencies committed to delivering the housing units over a three-year period and ensuring their affordability for up to 35 years. The Fonds de solidarité FTQ's real estate arm, which is managing the agreement, quickly exceeded the target. In view of this efficiency and in response to market needs, in December 2023, Quebec added $43.75 million to the initial amount for the construction of 250 additional affordable housing units.

Construction of 1,000 additional units was then announced last June, adding to the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's roadmap, which now seeks to create 2,250 social or affordable housing units by 2027. Most of the projects will be new construction, but the roadmap also includes, to a lesser extent, acquisitions of existing buildings for the purpose of renovating them and sustaining rent affordability.

The agreements will be managed by the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ's team, which has implemented a rigorous governance process for reviewing the projects, including their cost of completion and due diligence until they are approved by decision makers, which allows the project proponents to benefit from a government contribution and a patient capital loan from the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

Highlight:

Persons who move into 10 of these units and are eligible may benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, which would ensure that they do not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This financial assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Laval (10%).

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership. To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ helps drive economic development in Quebec by partnering with industry leaders to strategically invest in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects. It supports the startup of residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial real estate projects across Quebec. It favours mixed developments and integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) elements into its projects. On June 30, 2024, there were 31 projects under development or construction valued at $5.1 billion; 4,000 residential units under construction and 5,404 residential rental units under management. The Fonds immobilier is a member of Bâtiment durable Québec. www.fondsftq.com/immobilier

