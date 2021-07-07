Designed to empower employees, attract talent and accelerate its goal to be one of the best insurance and asset management companies

TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canadian employers solidify their return-to-office plans, Sun Life becomes the first Canadian insurance, wealth & health company to share its post-pandemic future of work vision. Rooted in employee flexibility, empowerment and centred around Client and business needs, the vision has employees choosing when and where to work – whether at home or in the office.

In Canada, Sun Life's home market, a majority of its approximately 12,000 employees will be "flexible." This means employees will not be required to work from the office any minimum or maximum number of days. Instead, by using Client and business needs as a guide, employees will choose where they work at any given time based on the activities they need to complete.

"The future of work at Sun Life is about flexibility and choice, empowering people to optimize their work and personal priorities," states Kevin Strain, President and incoming CEO of Sun Life. "Our employees have continued to be there for Clients throughout the pandemic, accelerating towards our goal to be one of the best insurance and asset management companies in the world. Retaining flexibility allows employees to use business and Client needs as a guide to help them determine where they work."

"There's no question the pandemic has changed the way Canadians work, motivating many of us to reflect on our priorities and values, and what we need to sustain our mental and physical health," says Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada. "Throughout the pandemic, our employees told us they found comfort in our encouragement to flex their day. At a time when many businesses struggled, Sun Life's employee engagement in Canada increased significantly. We believe a flexible model gives employees more decision-making power, centred on our Clients' and business needs."

Sun Life's offices remain an important element of its strategy. They will continue to be a meeting place for Clients and employees, and a hub for in-person collaboration and ideation. For employees whose roles require more office-time, they can perform their activities from a Sun Life location.

Sun Life is investing in a number of measures to help make its flexible future a reality. This includes:

Equipping offices with the right technology and tools

Training and support for people leaders to lead as provinces re-open

Focusing on creating an equitable and inclusive experience for all Sun Life employees – whether they work mainly from home or from the office.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,304 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Nadine Jahangir Gerrard

Director, Corporate Communications

T. 647.221.8283

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.