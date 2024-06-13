The five organizations are receiving a total of nearly $1,750,000 in financial assistance from CED.

KUUJJUAQ, QC, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Reconciliation with Indigenous peoples is a priority for the Government of Canada. Indigenous entrepreneurs play a crucial role in Canada's economic development. In the wake of National Indigenous History Month, the Government of Canada wishes to showcase Indigenous entrepreneurs' leadership and know‑how, which are essential in building a stronger, more resilient, more inclusive economy in Canada.

That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, is today taking the opportunity to announce financial contributions totalling nearly $1,750,000 for five Nunavik organizations recognized in their respective communities for their potential to contribute to the regional economy.

The recipient organizations are the Makivvik Corporation, the Qiniqtiq Landholding Corporation of Kangiqsualujjuaq, the Nursuti Inuit Business Development Hub, the Fédération des Coopératives du Nouveau‑Québec and Avataa-Rouillier Drilling Inc. Further information on these projects is provided in the related document.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic vigour relies on strong industries with organizations rooted in the regional economy. Inuit entrepreneurs are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in building a stronger, more resilient, greener, more inclusive economy.

"Our government is committed to supporting economic development in Indigenous communities and moving reconciliation forward. That is why, during National Indigenous History Month, we are proud to highlight the work of Inuit entrepreneurs in Nunavik. They help not only to create good jobs in the region, but also to raise their community's profile daily and enrich Quebec society."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program and CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. The first aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future, while the second targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and increase their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. Thanks to its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations, and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

In 2009, the House of Commons designated the month of June as National Indigenous History Month. It is an opportunity to learn about the unique cultures, traditions and experiences of First Nations, Inuit and Métis. It is also a time to honour the stories, achievements and resilience of Indigenous Peoples, who have lived on this land since time immemorial and whose presence continues to impact an evolving Canada.

. The 2024 federal budget proposes a section entitled A Fair Future for Indigenous Peoples aimed at helping to ensure First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities have what they need to grow and succeed on their own terms, and thereby continue to make meaningful progress in the journey of reconciliation.

Throughout the month of June, individuals, communities and organizations will showcase First Nations, Inuit and Métis historic figures, leaders and cultures on social media with the hashtag #NIHM2024.

