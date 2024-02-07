- Maddox is redefining the Canadian rental experience by enhancing existing rental buildings and creating modern-vintage communities -

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks the official launch of Maddox, a multi-family owner operator reinventing how people live by enhancing vintage-style apartments to meet the modern needs of renters residing in Canada. Maddox is a subsidiary of Fitzrovia, Canada's largest developer of purpose-built rentals.

To mark the Maddox brand launch, the Maddox team organized a series of onsite resident events for our valued residents. The company actively fosters community connections by regularly hosting a variety of resident events, varying from intimate gatherings with complimentary refreshments to family-friendly seasonal activities and rooftop get-togethers. (CNW Group/Fitzrovia) Fitzrovia is known for its design excellence, inventive resident programming, and impactful partnerships that elevate the resident experience. Maddox embraces the same resident-first approach, following the same commitment to excellence. Presented here is a conceptual rendering showcasing the forthcoming design of the Maddox Sherbourne Lobby Lounge, which is scheduled to be completed this year. (CNW Group/Fitzrovia) With an intention to expand to markets across Canada, Maddox’s launch begins with a focus on Toronto and Montreal. Maddox strives to foster a genuine sense of community and pride in each home under management. Blending modernity with approachability and a touch of vintage charm, the Maddox brand fosters conversation and interaction, in line with our open-door policy that prioritizes transparency and respect. The result is a distinctive and timeless brand. (CNW Group/Fitzrovia)

Maddox specializes in enhancing existing purpose-built rental properties. This involves making necessary improvements and tailored upgrades based on the specific requirements of each community. These enhancements can vary, but often involve façade modernization, the beautification of landscaped areas, the addition of lifestyle amenities, and enhancing existing communal spaces, suites, and amenities. With an intention to expand to markets across Canada, Maddox's launch begins with a focus on Toronto and Montreal. Embracing a philosophy centered on reinventing the rental experience, Maddox strives to foster a genuine sense of community and pride in each home under management.

"The Maddox brand offers an exceptional rental experience, featuring reimagined suites led by our distinguished design team. The Maddox offering is further enhanced by exceptional service, thoughtfully curated resident programming, and access to lifestyle amenities that are truly unique to this asset class. By converting vintage buildings into Maddox communities, we are introducing yet another best-in-class offering for Canadian renters," says Adrian Rocca, CEO of Maddox and Fitzrovia.

Maddox upholds Fitzrovia's award-winning customer service model. This commitment ensures that standards align closely with the preferences and desires of renters nationwide. Fitzrovia has earned a reputation for design excellence, innovative resident programming, and impactful partnerships that enhance the resident experience, and Maddox follows suit by embracing the same resident-first approach.

"What makes Maddox unique is the fresh perspective and bright vision it is bringing to vintage properties. Yes, our approach involves revitalizing properties, but it is also focused on respecting the architectural history and neighbourhood context," said Bahar Joshan Poosh, Vice-President of Design, at Fitzrovia. "Maddox's design philosophy centres on highlighting subtle yet impactful vintage features, seamlessly woven with modern design enhancements and renovations inspired by hospitality design principles. Beyond simply adding value, we are enhancing the resident experience by providing practical elegance through unique design choices."

Setting Maddox apart from other rental management companies is its ownership of the communities it operates. This model establishes a strong foundation for fostering transparent and purposeful relationships between residents and management. Maddox upholds an open-door policy, actively encouraging ongoing feedback and input from residents. At the core of Maddox's values is a dedication to providing an exceptional rental experience rooted in the importance of fostering a deep sense of community. One way the company brings community connections to life is through hosting regular resident events, ranging from intimate gatherings featuring complimentary refreshments to seasonal family-friendly activities and rooftop gatherings.

"At the core of Maddox lies the foundational ethos of respect. Through this timely work, we are introducing a fresh and elevated approach to managing modern-vintage communities. While our strategy focuses on enhancing Maddox buildings it's equally as important that we're honouring the details that make these classic structures exceptional and meeting the needs of today's residents," says Ryan Funt, Vice President of Marketing at Fitzrovia. "Approachable and friendly, the Maddox brand encourages conversation and interaction, in line with our open-door policy that prioritizes transparency and respect. The result is a stunning and truly timeless brand."

For improved resident communication, Maddox has introduced its own mobile app known as the "Maddox Living App". Downloadable through both the Apple and Google Play Stores, the Maddox Living App provides residents with real-time updates, the ability to RSVP to resident events, exclusive access to services at discounted rates, easy submission of a maintenance request 24/7, and more.

"Maddox has successfully launched its operating platform at three inaugural communities. So far, we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from residents. We are excited about expanding the Maddox portfolio and remain committed to providing leading customer service and refined rental product to our valued renters," says Alex Galarneau-Micone, Head of Maddox and VP of Investments. The inaugural Maddox properties include:

Maddox Sherbourne

Maddox Sherbourne is situated at Sherbourne and Shuter Streets in Toronto's East End. The community comprises 596 suites across two towers. Since acquiring the buildings in April 2023, Maddox has revamped the resident experience and overall aesthetics of these 1950s-built structures. Maddox has successfully renovated vacant suites with premium finishes, features, and stainless-steel appliances. Maddox has also commenced the complete renovation of both lobbies and resident corridors and will introduce a wide variety of new amenities including a commercial-grade fitness centre, makers and crafts room, party and dining lounge, kids room, and pet spa. The community is ideally located steps away from the TTC's Dundas and Queen streetcars, the future Ontario Line subway, and sought-after boutiques, restaurants, and parks including Moss Park and Allan Gardens.

Maddox Tyndall

Maddox Tyndall comprises two 10- and 11-storey buildings constructed in 1973, housing a total of 325 rental suites. Located near the intersection of King and Dufferin Streets, the property offers convenient access to both East-West travel, courtesy of the King streetcar, and North-South transit via the Dufferin 29 bus. Ideally situated steps from Toronto's lively Liberty Village, the community is surrounded by an array of top-tier lifestyle amenities, including exceptional restaurants, bakeries, premier shopping, and entertainment options. The community is undergoing exciting transformations including the complete renovation of vacant suites to Maddox standards. Moreover, a comprehensive renovation plan is in progress, encompassing the addition of best-in-class lifestyle amenities, the refurbishment of resident corridors, and the enhancement of lobby spaces.

Maddox Dorchester

Originally constructed in 1970, Maddox Dorchester features 215 rental suites across 17 residential floors. The community offers an array of amenities, including a fitness centre, an indoor rooftop pool and a four-storey, 36,000 SF commercial podium. Maddox Dorchester is situated in Montreal's vibrant Shaughnessy Village where residents enjoy convenient transit access and a diverse mix of urban lifestyle amenities along the St. Catherine Street entertainment corridor.

To learn more about Maddox, visit www.Maddox.ca or follow @MaddoxLiving on Instagram.

About Maddox

Maddox, by Fitzrovia company, is transforming the Canadian rental experience by acquiring vintage rental buildings and reshaping them into modern-vintage rental communities. This commitment reflects Maddox's mission to meet the growing demand for high-quality and livable rentals in Canada. Maddox is implementing Fitzrovia's award-winning customer service standards and commitment to design excellence and quality craftsmanship. Maddox is building its reputation by prioritizing honest and respectful communication with residents. This commitment is exemplified through Maddox's open-door policy, actively encouraging and welcoming all resident feedback. Dedicated to fostering a deep sense of community, Maddox employs active lifestyle programming and hosts engaging resident events. By consistently delivering attentive service and best-in-class design, Maddox is reinventing the rental experience.

