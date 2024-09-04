MONTREAL, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Fitzrovia, Canada's largest developer of purpose-built rentals, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Le Smith and C-Lofts, two premium apartment buildings in downtown Montréal just steps from McGill University and Concordia University campuses. The company will deliver a multi-million-dollar capital improvement program across both buildings to bring the signature Fitzrovia rental experience to residents including upgraded amenities, hotel-quality hospitality, and enhanced property management.

Fitzrovia’s acquisition of Le Smith and C-Lofts adds over 700 premium rental suites to its growing portfolio in Montréal. (CNW Group/Fitzrovia) Transforming downtown Montréal: Fitzrovia's investment in Le Smith and C-Lofts will bring enhanced amenities and the company’s award-winning customer service to residents. (CNW Group/Fitzrovia) Fitzrovia acquires Le Smith and C-Lofts, with plans for a multi-million-dollar capital improvement program to upgrade the community’s amenities and common spaces. (CNW Group/Fitzrovia)

"With record low vacancy rates and rising housing demands driven by immigration, young people entering the rental market and people seeking to downsize, Montréal needs more quality rental supply and we believe our award-winning rental operating approach is resonating in the city," said Adrian Rocca, CEO and Founder, Fitzrovia. "We are investing today to transform these buildings with carefully planned upgrades, including new world-class amenities and resident-focused programming, setting a new standard for rental living in the Montréal market."

Le Smith is a 24-storey building located at 2100 Rue de Bleury St. with 160 units and C-Lofts is a 22-storey building at 375 Rue de la Concorde St. with 157 units. Fitzrovia will also open its Montréal corporate office, a 12,000 square foot newly renovated space in the heart of downtown at 2001 Robert Bourassa Boulevard in early 2025. Designed by Fitzrovia's in-house VP of Design, Bahar Joshan Poosh, the expanded office will support Fitzrovia's growing team of Montréal-based employees to best serve local residents across its four rental communities, including Stanbrooke at Stanley and Sherbrooke and Maddox Dorchester at St. Mathieu and René-Lévesque.

About Fitzrovia

Fitzrovia is Canada's largest developer of purpose-built rentals with over 8,800 units completed, acquired or under development in Toronto and Montréal. We deliver high quality rental supply to the housing market across the affordability spectrum, including our flagship Fitzrovia Collection communities, Maddox modern vintage communities and Waverley premier student accommodations. We distinguish ourselves through our vertically integrated operating model where we own and manage the full process from land acquisition through to design, construction, leasing and award-winning property and asset management. We put our residents first and relentlessly innovate to exceed their expectations with world-class hospitality, amenities, and customer service. Our vibrant rental communities inspire and connect our residents while delivering long-term cash flow and capital appreciation for our investment partners. As a proud Canadian company, we are consistently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by The National Apartment Association. The future of rental living is here. Visit www.Fitzrovia.ca and follow @FitzroviaLife on Instagram.

SOURCE Fitzrovia

For media inquiries contact Ryan Funt, VP of Marketing at Fitzrovia, [email protected] and Michelle Kelly, [email protected]