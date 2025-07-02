Fitzrovia and Beacon Launch Strategic Partnership to Support Newcomers to Canada and Fitzrovia Residents

TORONTO, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Fitzrovia, Canada's largest purpose-built rental developer, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Beacon, a digital-first Super App built to empower Global Canadians and newcomers before and after their arrival in Canada.

All Fitzrovia residents can enjoy exclusive benefits when they sign up in minutes and use Beacon's innovative no fee Money Account with features Canadians expect from a traditional chequing account – all without setting foot in a brick-and-mortar branch.

Beacon is a purpose-built financial solution to help Global Canadians settle with ease and build their future with confidence. (CNW Group/Fitzrovia)

For newcomers to Canada, Beacon Money is Canada's first account that users can open, fund, and use their Beacon Money Account from their home country so they can set up their financial life before arriving in Canada.

Beacon also solves challenges with its groundbreaking product for Canadians with global financial obligations: Beacon Bill Pay. Starting with India, Canadians can use their Beacon account to directly pay bills back home with Canadian dollars. Beacon will be adding more Bill Pay countries soon to serve even more Canadians and ease financial stress.

Through this collaboration, Fitzrovia and Beacon aim to reduce the friction often associated with relocating to Canada—whether it's finding a place to live or navigating a new financial system.

"Fitzrovia exists to raise the standard of rental living in Canada, and that starts well before someone signs a lease," said Adrian Rocca, Founder and CEO of Fitzrovia. "We're proud to support newcomers and Canadians through every stage of relocation—helping families find the right home, including spacious two- and three-bedroom suites, and making the financial side, like managing payments, as straightforward as possible. We also focus on services that make settling in easier, from on-site early childhood education and digital healthcare to community spaces that help build connections from day one."

"Moving to a new country is one of the most significant decisions a person can make—and the financial challenges can be overwhelming," said Stuart Szabo, CEO and Co-Founder at Beacon. "Fitzrovia has changed the game in the Canadian rental market and Beacon is changing the game of Canadian financial services. Together we can offer compelling value to Fitzrovia residents and newcomers at a critical stage in their journey by pairing our digital financial solutions with Canada's most trusted housing provider."

Beacon's offering includes:

Beacon Money – A first-of-its-kind Canadian chequing-style account for your everyday needs: salary deposits, pre-authorized debits, Interac e-Transfer ® , Canadian bill pay and a Visa card, both physical and virtual, accepted anywhere in the world that accepts Visa.

– A first-of-its-kind Canadian chequing-style account for your everyday needs: salary deposits, pre-authorized debits, e-Transfer , Canadian bill pay and a Visa card, both physical and virtual, accepted anywhere in the world that accepts Visa. Beacon Bill Pay – The only tool in Canada that lets users pay bills directly in their home country using Canadian dollars, starting with India .

– The only tool in that lets users pay bills directly in their home country using Canadian dollars, starting with . Beacon Remit – A secure, low-cost remittance option from India to Canada .

– A secure, low-cost remittance option from to . Fully Digital Experience – No in-person visits, no lengthy paperwork. Sign-up takes less than 10 minutes.

This new partnership creates tangible benefits for both Fitzrovia residents and the broader Beacon community:

All Beacon users will receive a $500 rent credit toward their first month's rent at any Fitzrovia community. This credit is in addition to any current promotions offered by Fitzrovia.

toward their first month's rent at any Fitzrovia community. This credit is in addition to any current promotions offered by Fitzrovia. All existing Fitzrovia residents who sign up for Beacon will receive $100 cash back on their purchases using Beacon's Visa card.

Fitzrovia is dedicated to creating vibrant rental communities tailored to the needs of today's families. New Fitzrovia Collection communities—such as Sloane at Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Elm-Ledbury at Queen and Church in Toronto—prioritise family living with a focus on two- and three-bedroom suites. Residents also benefit from discounted tuition at Bloomsbury Academy, an on-site early childhood education centre, and complimentary access to digital healthcare services powered by Cleveland Clinic Canada.

About Fitzrovia

Fitzrovia is Canada's largest developer of purpose-built rentals with over 9,000 units completed, acquired or under development in Toronto and Montréal. We deliver high quality rental supply to the housing market across the affordability spectrum, including our flagship Fitzrovia Collection communities, Maddox modern vintage communities, Waverley premier student accommodations and Loxley, redefined and elevated newly built communities. We distinguish ourselves through our vertically integrated operating model where we own and manage the full process from land acquisition through to design, construction, leasing and award-winning property and asset management. We put our residents first and relentlessly innovate to exceed their expectations with world-class hospitality, amenities, and customer service. Our vibrant rental communities inspire and connect our residents while delivering long-term cash flow and capital appreciation for our investment partners. As a proud Canadian company, we are consistently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by The National Apartment Association.

The rental revolution is now. Visit www.Fitzrovia.ca and follow @FitzroviaLife on Instagram.

About Beacon

Beacon is a purpose-built financial solution to help Global Canadians settle with ease and build their future with confidence. Based in Toronto and Montreal, Beacon was founded in 2023 by Stuart Szabo and Aditya Mhatre. The organization is on a mission to simplify the path to a new life in Canada by delivering resources, guides and financial products through its Super App to ensure Global Canadians have all the tools needed to build their brightest possible future. To learn more, visit www.mybeacon.ca.

Terms and conditions apply. Promotions are subject to change and discontinuance without notice.

SOURCE Fitzrovia