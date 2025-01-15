Fitzrovia Adds 758 New Rental Homes to the Yorkdale Neighbourhood in Toronto

Three-tower community enhances the quality of rental living with multi-bedroom homes and wellness amenities designed for families and downsizers to live where they shop

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Fitzrovia is proud to introduce Sloane, a three-tower rental community at Dufferin Street and Highway 401, just steps from Yorkdale Shopping Centre - Canada's premier shopping destination. This unmatched North York location offers residents access to world-class retailers, dining, and entertainment right at their doorstep, with convenient access to the TTC subway and Highway 401, offering easy connection to downtown Toronto and its surrounding regions. With virtual suite tours and leasing now underway, occupancy will begin in Spring 2025.

Sloane by Fitzrovia is a three-tower rental community at Dufferin and Highway 401, steps from Yorkdale Shopping Centre. (CNW Group/Fitzrovia) The North Court: Sloane's East and West Towers feature a full-sized, professional Toronto Raptors indoor basketball court. (CNW Group/Fitzrovia) Sloane offers Bloomsbury Academy, Fitzrovia’s Montessori-inspired daycare, and the Adventure Zone playroom with a custom dinosaur play structure. (CNW Group/Fitzrovia)

"At Fitzrovia, we build homes to bring much-needed supply to the market and create spaces that meet the diverse needs of our population. Sloane combines thoughtful design, a prime location beside Toronto's ultimate shopping destination, and exceptional amenities integrated with fashion, wellness, accessibility and lifestyle for families across generations," said Adrian Rocca, Founder and CEO of Fitzrovia. "The need for rental housing is growing among young families and downsizers alike. Our 758 new rental suites address this demand by offering multi-bedroom suites and townhomes, complemented by amenities such as healthcare access, childcare, transit, and concierge services—all designed to foster social connection."

Residents of Sloane will live where they shop with convenient access to Yorkdale Shopping Centre, home to 270 world-class stores, including the country's largest collection of designer labels and luxury brands as well as the finest in-home decor and technology.

Purpose-built for families across generations

Canada has an aging population, with seniors aged 65 and older expected to make up nearly 23% of the population by 2030. The number of renter households aged 55-74 in mid/high rise units in Toronto has grown by 65% over the past two decades. A selection of Sloane's thoughtfully designed suites include accessible and barrier-free features for seniors, such as accessible bathrooms with adjustable fixtures, wider doorways, and expansive layouts for family gatherings. Residents can also easily access complimentary virtual healthcare services through Cleveland Clinic Canada.

Family is at the heart of the Sloane community, with the majority of suites designed as two- and three-bedroom homes. Shabbat-friendly suites are also available, complete with customized locks and dual sinks, to reflect Jewish cultural and religious practices.

Sloane also features Bloomsbury Academy, Fitzrovia's in-house daycare and early childhood education centre offering Montessori-inspired education for children aged 18 months to 6 years. Just an elevator ride away from their home, Bloomsbury Academy provides bright, naturally lit classrooms, a dedicated outdoor play area, a curriculum focused on child development and support for busy families in the community and surrounding neighbourhood.

A vibrant community fostering wellness and connection

South Tower residents will enjoy a well-rounded selection of premium spaces, including a fully equipped fitness centre, a serene yoga studio, lively kids' room, vibrant party room, and versatile co-working spaces. Outdoor enthusiasts can also unwind on the expansive terrace and enjoy dedicated activity areas, all designed with comfort and convenience in mind.

Residents of the East and West Towers will enjoy Fitzrovia's signature LIDO infinity pool; STOA terrace; The Temple commercial-grade gym and yoga studio; The North Court, a Toronto Raptors indoor professional basketball court; all-sports simulator; and a wellness centre featuring a sauna, cold plunge, rinse shower, steam room, and more. Social spaces include a sophisticated co-working area; an entertainment kitchen and party room; karaoke room; REEL screening room; bowling and games room; and an Adventure Zone kid's playroom featuring a custom designed dinosaur play structure.

All residents will benefit from award-winning hospitality services, as well as access to complimentary virtual healthcare from Cleveland Clinic Canada, and free Rogers Wi-Fi for 10 years, ensuring internet access at remarkable speed for work, learning, and leisure.

The community features retail space with Fitzrovia's signature 10 DEAN café and future food & beverage and entertainment uses. Residents should be prepared to be entertained through partnerships with the Toronto Raptors and the Toronto Blue Jays, and enjoy exclusive deals with Structube, Good Morning Mattresses and Parker's Moving to enhance the move-in experience.

To learn more, visit www.SloaneLife.ca

About Fitzrovia

Fitzrovia is Canada's largest developer of purpose-built rentals with over 8,800 units completed, acquired or under development in Toronto and Montréal. We deliver high quality rental supply to the housing market across the affordability spectrum, including our flagship Fitzrovia Collection communities, Maddox modern vintage communities and Waverley premier student accommodations. We distinguish ourselves through our vertically integrated operating model where we own and manage the full process from land acquisition through to design, construction, leasing and award-winning property and asset management. We put our residents first and relentlessly innovate to exceed their expectations with world-class hospitality, amenities, and customer service. Our vibrant rental communities inspire and connect our residents while delivering long-term cash flow and capital appreciation for our investment partners.

As a proud Canadian company, we are consistently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by The National Apartment Association. The future of rental living is here.

Visit www.Fitzrovia.ca and follow @FitzroviaLife on Instagram.

SOURCE Fitzrovia

For media inquiries contact Ryan Funt, VP of Marketing at Fitzrovia, [email protected] and Michelle Kelly, [email protected]