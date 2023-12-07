Canada's Largest Developer of Purpose-Built Rental Communities Enters the Montreal Market

MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Fitzrovia, Canada's largest developer of purpose-built apartments and premier operator of rental communities, proudly announces its official entry into the Quebec market with two Montreal-based properties: Place Dorchester and Stanbrooke. The company will open its Montreal corporate offices in the new year and has plans to expand its presence in the market.

Fitzrovia will utilize its vertically integrated expertise to enhance the resident experience in Quebec by prioritizing customer service, technology and curated design. This approach underscores Fitzrovia's dedication to providing an exceptional living experience.

"Since 2017, we've been working in the Ontario market where we have established our community-based operating model. Now, we are proud to bring our award-winning platform to Quebec," affirms Adrian Rocca, Founder and CEO at Fitzrovia. "Quebec, and in particular Montreal, is a significant growth market for Fitzrovia. Having boots on the ground is of utmost importance to us, and we are pleased to share that we are establishing an office in downtown Montreal dedicated to providing exceptional customer service to our valued residents. This is an exciting new chapter in Fitzrovia's history."

Place Dorchester in Shaughnessy Village

Originally constructed in 1970, Place Dorchester features 215 rental units across 17 residential floors. The community offers an array of amenities, including a fitness centre, an indoor rooftop pool and a four-storey, 36,000 SF commercial podium. Place Dorchester resides in Montreal's vibrant Shaughnessy Village where residents will enjoy convenient transit access and a diverse mix of urban lifestyle amenities along the St. Catherine Street entertainment corridor.

Stanbrooke in the Golden Square Mile

Developed in 2018, Stanbrooke is a purpose-built rental building comprising 178 units across 19 storeys. Situated in downtown Montreal within the sought-after Golden Square Mile neighbourhood, Stanbrooke enjoys seamless connectivity to numerous transit options and is walking distance to downtown Montreal as well as several notable restaurants, local attractions, and employment hubs. The community is a short walk from both McGill University and Concordia University.

Alex Galarneau-Micone, Senior Director and Head of Montreal at Fitzrovia, expresses, "We are thrilled to bring Fitzrovia's unwavering commitment to excellence in rental housing to two remarkable communities in Montreal. This expansion aligns with our vision to enhance the living experience for our residents while contributing to the growth and vitality of the Quebec market. We look forward to continuing to expand our presence in Montreal."

With a track record of industry recognition, including the Customer Service Award of Excellence, Rental Development of The Year, and Best Amenities from The Federation of Rental-Housing Providers of Ontario (FRPO), Fitzrovia stands as an industry leader in the rental housing space. Additional recognition includes Best Suite Design and Best Customer Care from the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) further attest to Fitzrovia's commitment to innovation and resident satisfaction.

Fitzrovia's expansion into the Quebec market represents a noteworthy corporate achievement and illustrates its commitment to redefining the landscape of rental living across Canada. Visit Fitzrovia.ca to learn more or follow their latest updates on Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Fitzrovia:

Fitzrovia is a vertically integrated developer and asset manager of purpose-built rental communities across the GTA. With approximately 8,500 units completed or under development, including Waverley, Parker, The Brixton and Liberty House, Fitzrovia is the largest purpose-built rental developer in Canada. Fitzrovia partners with public institutions, pension plans and high net worth investors who have an investment bias towards long-term cash flow generating assets. Fitzrovia places an intense focus on active lifestyle management and offering exceptional customer service to our valued residents. Fitzrovia's customer-first approach means all design and construction decisions are deeply rooted in consumer insights to ensure our resident needs are not only met but exceeded. The future of rental living is here. Visit www.Fitzrovia.ca

