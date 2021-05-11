IQALUIT, NU, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Arctic is a vast region with a rich and varied history. In 2018, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard created Arctic Regions in the spirit of reconciliation to acknowledge and address the unique realities of this area while advancing collaboration with Northerners. As part of this goal, we are launching a departmental Arctic Youth Council. This will enable us to better understand local needs and priorities, and deliver essential and innovative services specific to the Arctic Regions.

We envision a workforce that is representative of the populations they serve, which is why Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard want to hear directly from young people and are recruiting passionate Inuit, First Nations, and Métis leaders aged 18-30 to join our team in a leadership position. The Arctic Youth Council will provide young people in the North with the opportunity to learn about our Department and advise us on what initiatives are most important to them, their peers, and their communities. This is an opportunity to positively impact the way Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard operate in the North and serve Northerners.

We are looking for members from the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Nunavik, Nunatsiavut, James Bay, Northern Ontario, and Hudson Bay. Membership in the Arctic Youth Council requires a one-year commitment of 10-20 hours a month. Council members will be compensated for their time.

To apply, please write a one-page letter or send us a short video explaining why you would be a good candidate. Let us know what you are passionate about in the language of your choice. Please submit your letters or video by May 31, via email to CCG Arctic Engagement Hub at [email protected]dfo-mpo.gc.ca. Please contact the CCG Arctic Engagement Hub if you have any questions or need assistance applying.

Quotes

"Reconciliation has and always will be a priority for this Government. As we continue to improve, increase and expand our presence in the Arctic it is essential for us to engage on every level, including with Indigenous youth. The Arctic Youth Council will provide us the opportunity to learn directly from young Inuit, First Nation, and Métis leaders taking into direct consideration our partners specific needs and knowledge. We hope to empower our youth through employment opportunities in our Arctic Regions. I look forward to learning from this Council."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The engagement of young people is critical if we want to build a better, more prosperous, sustainable and fair future for everyone, particularly in the North and Arctic. Inuit, First Nations, and Métis youth will have the opportunity, through the creation of this Arctic Youth Council, to contribute their perspectives, ideas, and voices from their communities as we work together toward our shared vision under the Arctic and Northern Policy Framework, and I look forward to seeing the results of this important work."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs

Quick Facts:

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) is responsible for safeguarding Canada's waters and managing Canada's fisheries and oceans resources. DFO helps to ensure healthy and sustainable aquatic ecosystems through habitat protection and sound science. The Department supports economic growth in the marine and fisheries sectors, and innovation in areas such as aquaculture and biotechnology.

waters and managing fisheries and oceans resources. DFO helps to ensure healthy and sustainable aquatic ecosystems through habitat protection and sound science. The Department supports economic growth in the marine and fisheries sectors, and innovation in areas such as aquaculture and biotechnology. The Canadian Coast Guard is a special operating agency within Fisheries and Oceans Canada. The Coast Guard works to ensure the safety of mariners in Canadian waters and protect Canada's marine environment. The Canadian Coast Guard supports Canada's economic growth through the safe and efficient movement of maritime trade. We help to ensure our country's sovereignty and security through our presence in Canadian waters.

