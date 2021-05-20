FISHER RIVER CREE NATION, MB, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Working collaboratively to renew nation-to-nation relationships and honouring Canada's legal obligations to First Nations are key to righting historical wrongs and advancing reconciliation with First Nations in Canada.

Today, Chief David Crate and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced a major step forward on the path of reconciliation through the resolution of the Fisher River Cree Nation's 1896 Alienation Specific Claim.

This long-standing specific claim concerns Canada's role in the alienation of land set aside for the Fisher River Cree Nation after the 1875 signing of Treaty 5. Canada set aside 2,952 acres of land for agricultural purposes in 1896, less than what was originally agreed upon by the two parties.

The conclusion of this claim, achieved through dialogue and co-operation with the Fisher River Cree Nation, will provide the First Nation with $15,095,391 in total compensation for the loss of land.

Resolving this long-standing specific claim will help Canada honour its legal obligation to address past wrongs and to renew the nation-to-nation relationship between the Government of Canada and the Fisher River Cree Nation.

Quotes

"Settling long-standing specific claims through co-operative partnership is a key step toward rebuilding our nation-to-nation relationship with Indigenous Peoples. The successful conclusion of this specific claim was reached because of the unwavering dedication and resolve of Chief Crate and the Fisher River Cree Nation. May this settlement stand as a significant milestone on the path to reconciliation for our two nations."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"The settlement of this claim filed over 30 years ago has been reached due to the hard work and dedication of both the representatives from Fisher River Cree Nation and from Canada. After this long history and the co-operative negotiations undertaken by the parties, the Chief and Council of Fisher River Cree Nation is hopeful that this resolution will be part of a long and prosperous relationship between the First Nation and the Government of Canada."

Chief David Crate, Fisher River Cree Nation

Quick facts

The Fisher River Cree Nation is located approximately 177 kilometres north of Winnipeg, Manitoba , and is a signatory to Treaty 5.

, and is a signatory to Treaty 5. Fisher River submitted its 1896 Alienation Specific Claim in 1994.

submitted its 1896 Alienation Specific Claim in 1994. From April 1, 2020 , to March 31, 2021 , 36 specific claims were resolved for over $1.7 billion in compensation.

, to , 36 specific claims were resolved for over in compensation. The specific claims process helps right past wrongs and address First Nations' long-standing grievances through negotiated settlements. Canada is continuing to consult in order to co-develop program reforms. To provide timely payment of negotiated settlements of specific claims, while this work continues, Budget 2021 will replenish the Specific Claims Settlement Fund in 2022–23.

