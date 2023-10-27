New store marks Silk & Snow's first-ever brick-and-mortar retail location

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, is pleased to announce plans to awaken more Canadians to the power of sleep with a new Ottawa store in collaboration with its premium sleep and lifestyle banner brand, Silk & Snow.

The first-of-its-kind Sleep Country store, opening on October 28 at 421 Richmond Road, is anchored by a dedicated 1,425-square-foot Silk & Snow shop, built to provide Ottawa customers with an inspired shopping experience, bringing the premium sleep brand to life for the first time in-person. The innovative joint store design offers Canadians an expanded offering of elevated sleep essentials in one seamless shopping experience, providing great synergy between the two Canadian brands. With the Silk & Snow portion of the collaborative store set to open in late November, the new location is a conceptual first for Sleep Country with a large physical footprint dedicated to one of its newest direct-to-consumer brands.

"We're very excited to bring Silk & Snow, a leading, direct-to-consumer brand, into its very first tactile environment," said Stewart Schaefer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sleep Country. "Customers in Ottawa have shown a love for the brand, so it just makes sense for us to introduce its inaugural in-person shopping experience in this market."

Founded in 2017 by Albert Chow and Kenneth Mo, Silk & Snow has seen rapid growth and has built a strong following in the Ottawa region where they will inaugurate the new location this fall.

"With our immersive new location, we're finally able to showcase our offering in a physical environment, creating opportunities for customers to interact with the product and find the perfect piece to elevate their sleep and, ultimately, their home," said Albert Chow, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Silk & Snow. "At our core, we are a tactile brand; the touch and feel of our designs are as vital to our customers as the aesthetics. We are proud to debut this elevated shopping experience in Ottawa, where our community continues to grow and support us with each step."

The new store is the first retail location for Silk & Snow, the fast-growing brand of high-quality sleep and lifestyle products, including mattresses, bedding, furniture, sleep accessories and bath essentials. The Silk & Snow store fuses the brand's two signature aesthetics - "Japandi" (a combination of Japanese and Scandinavian design) and mid-century modern styles – for an elevated serene atmosphere completed by accents of wood, stone, and ceramics. The brand worked with renowned architecture firm, Benoy, to complete the project.

Sleep Country Richmond Road: 421 Richmond Road, Ottawa, ON K2A 4H1

Store Hours: Monday – Friday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Opening Date: October 28, 2023

The new Sleep Country store, located in in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood, will provide Ottawa residents with access to Sleep Country's team of Sleep Experts and some of the world's leading sleep brands. As leaders in sleep for more than 29 years, Sleep Country knows that getting a good night's sleep is critical to mental and physical wellbeing and is committed to creating a world-class customer shopping experience at its new location. The new store will offer a wide selection of high-quality and innovative mattresses, bedding essentials and sleep accessories.

For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca . For more information about Silk & Snow, please visit www.silkandsnow.com .

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. Sleep Country operates under the retailer banners; Sleep Country Canada, Dormez-vous, Endy, Silk & Snow, Hush and most recently acquired, Casper Canada. The Company has omnichannel and eCommerce operations, including 298 corporate-owned stores and 19 warehouses across Canada. Recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2022 by Waterstone Human Capital, Sleep Country is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit ir.sleepcountry.ca .

About Silk & Snow

Silk & Snow is a leading digitally native retailer of thoughtfully made sleep essentials. Headquartered in Toronto, the company was founded in 2017 from a successful Kickstarter campaign. Built on three core guiding principles – Better Materials, Thoughtful Manufacturing and Transparency – Silk & Snow offers high-quality sleep and lifestyle products crafted from traceable raw materials and sustainable manufacturing practices. Their curated line includes bed sheets , mattresses , bed frames , weighted blankets , and other home essentials alongside its bath line-up of bath towels and robes . The company made Canadian Business' top ten start-up list in 2020 and was ranked one of Canada's fastest-growing businesses by the Globe and Mail for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

