The proof-of-concept solution demonstrated by Honda, Illuminex AI, Genwave Technologies, Cisco and Eagle Aerospace on Tuesday would alert the GTAA to potential safety or security issues. The solution provides an exciting opportunity for employees to work with innovative, technology-driven solutions to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of airfield operations.

"Toronto Pearson is proud to be a leader when it comes to investing in technology that will enhance the efficiency of our operations," said Brian Tossan, Chief Technology Officer, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "Airports are constantly under pressure to ensure the safety of passengers, airplanes and operations, and we are always working with industry-leading partners to make sure we're investing in a safe and efficient airport for everyone."

"Honda continues to expand into new areas of business where our advanced technologies will make people's lives better," said Jay Joseph, Vice-President, Sustainability & Business Development at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Our demonstration of the autonomous airfield perimeter inspection leverages the Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle's versatility as a mobility platform and aims to create new value for airfield operations."

"Cisco is committed to driving innovation alongside our customers and partners to turn big ideas into industry-shaping solutions," said Wayne Cuervo, Director of the Digital Impact Office at Cisco Canada. "By bringing together our collective expertise and leveraging the power of technology, we can transform industries by making them more secure, more connected, more intelligent and ready for tomorrow."

"Genwave is incredibly proud to design, commission and support the secure, seamless, ultra-reliable and private radio system to connect these critical systems while they are on the airfield and surrounding areas," said Rob Graham, President & CEO of Genwave Technologies. "Combining the Cisco Ultra-Reliable Wireless Backhaul Private Radio system with professional RF engineering and the capabilities of our consortium delivers the critical linkage that is highly important for the airfield of tomorrow."

"This represents not only a significant milestone for Illuminex AI but also a milestone for global airport security. Our Operational AI solution not only enhances security measures, it elevates the capabilities of the airport's human security teams," said Dr. Craig Metcalfe, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Illuminex AI.

"Our role in seamlessly integrating AIROps™ software represents a key moment in airfield security and management and is the start to what is possible," said Brian Freed, Chief Operation Officer, Eagle Aerospace. "By combining our expertise, the consortium is raising the level of security, efficiency, and safety in airfield operations."

Please see the attached media files: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/15y2U18XErwbVu5WWlC9sjQaTAExISKMa

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods.

For operational updates and passenger information, please visit @TorontoPearson/@AeroportPearson on X, formerly known as Twitter. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Greater Toronto Airports Authority

For further information: GTAA Media Office, [email protected], (416) 776-3709