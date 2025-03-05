OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - "In the face of the United States' unjustified decision to impose tariffs on Canadian goods, Canada's First Ministers recognize this is a pivotal moment for Canada to take bold and united action. We must increase our economic resilience, reduce dependence on one market, and strengthen our domestic economy for the benefit of Canadian workers and businesses now and in the future. One key step is to make it easier for Canadians to do business with each other from coast to coast to coast.

"At their meeting yesterday, the Prime Minister and Canada's premiers agreed to build on the foundational work of the Committee on Internal Trade and strengthen Canada's domestic economy by reducing barriers to internal trade and labour mobility across the country. All First Ministers agreed that now is the time to take meaningful action to further liberalize and support the Canadian market so that goods, services, and workers can move freely.

"First Ministers agreed that certified professionals with credentials in one jurisdiction should be able to work anywhere in Canada. Whether relocating for family reasons or pursuing job opportunities elsewhere, workers should be free to do what they are trained to do and contribute to the Canadian economy. Due to its linguistic specificity among other things, Quebec, while adhering to the overall goal of increasing workforce mobility, intends to implement measures for credentials recognition when it deems it in line with its own objectives.

"The Prime Minister and premiers directed the Committee on Internal Trade to work with the Forum of Labour Market Ministers, to develop a service standard of 30 days or better to get people working faster, and provide a plan for Canada-wide credential recognition, while taking into account jurisdictional specificities such as language provisions, by June 1.

"First Ministers also agreed that now is the time to choose Canada. We must ensure that all Canadians have access to Canadian-made goods, no matter where they are in the country. The Prime Minister and premiers applauded Internal Trade Ministers for undertaking a review of exceptions under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement by June 1 in addition to those removed by governments in recent years, and for their efforts to reconcile and reduce regulatory differences between jurisdictions, particularly through the negotiation of mutual recognition requirements in the trucking sector and the movement of consumer goods. Most First Ministers also committed to allowing direct-to-consumer alcohol sales for Canadian products. These efforts will benefit Canadian businesses and citizens by opening new domestic markets, reducing the cost of consumer goods at a time when U.S. tariffs will impact affordability.

"First Ministers recognized that removing these barriers will make it easier for businesses in Canada to access new revenue and market opportunities here at home, while attracting greater foreign investment and trade.

"The Prime Minister and the premiers agreed to continue working together as they implement the shared plan to strengthen internal trade in Canada. Team Canada stands firm, united, resolute, and ready to face this challenge, and any others that come our way."

Last year, more than $530 billion worth of goods and services moved across provincial and territorial borders, representing almost 20 per cent of Canada's gross domestic product.

consists of all federal, provincial, and territorial ministers responsible for internal trade, and is responsible for supervising the implementation of the CFTA, including providing oversight over a number of CFTA working groups; assisting in the resolution of disputes; approving the annual operating budget of the Internal Trade Secretariat (ITS); and considering any other matter that may affect the operation of the CFTA. Committee on Internal Trade (CIT): On February 28, 2025 , the Federal, Provincial, Territorial Committee on Internal Trade was convened and agreed to the following actions: Enhancing the commitments under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA): All governments committed to conducting a rapid review of all remaining party-specific exceptions in the CFTA and swiftly conclude negotiations for incorporating the financial services Sector into the Agreement. This will ensure a free and open internal market for Canadian businesses and workers. Building on removals some governments have completed since 2017, to date, a minimum of 40 exceptions have been identified for removal by five governments, with all exception reviews to be completed by June 1, 2025 . Reducing regulatory and administrative burden through mutual recognition: A strong domestic market starts with goods freely moving between provinces and territories. Building on the pilot project on mutual recognition in trucking, all governments have now agreed to immediately launch negotiations for mutual recognition of all consumer goods (excluding food). This would guarantee that a good certified in one province can be bought and sold in any other, without additional red tape. Parties may also pursue a broader mutual recognition agreement covering most or all sectors of the economy through unilateral, bilateral, or multilateral initiatives. The CIT committed to tabling an Action Plan for Mutual Recognition of Consumer Goods by March 31, 2025 . Facilitating labour mobility: Internal trade and labour market ministers will prioritize efforts to further improve transparency and reduce administrative burden for labour mobility applicants to support the timely and seamless mobility of workers to fill jobs wherever they are available, including by adopting a service standard of 30 days or better to process applications. Launching pan-Canadian direct-to-consumer alcohol sales for Canadian products: The Governments of British Columbia , Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba , Ontario , Quebec , New Brunswick , Nova Scotia , and Canada have committed to improve the trade of alcohol products between participating jurisdictions by advancing direct-to-consumer sales for Canadian products. Currently, British Columbia allows for direct-to-consumer sales for wine, while Manitoba is already open to direct-to-consumer sales on all alcoholic beverages. The Yukon is exploring options for direct-to-consumer alcohol sales within the territory. Employing a Team Canada approach to promote the domestic economy: All governments committed to working together to promote growth and resiliency in the domestic market by helping Canadian businesses identify and access new opportunities in other provinces and territories including through domestic trade missions.

