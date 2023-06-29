Fires in Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada Harnois Énergies donates $10,000 to the Canadian Red Cross

SAINT-THOMAS, QC, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - To support its employees affected by the forest fires currently raging across Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada, Harnois Énergies has decided to donate $10,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to help the victims of this tragedy.

"We're saddened by the forest fires in Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada because, in March, we acquired part of the Wilsons retail network in the Maritimes. As a result, 350 people joined the Harnois Énergies family. Our thoughts are with our employees and the communities affected by this disaster," explains Serge Harnois, President and CEO of Harnois Énergies.

It should be noted that the Government of Canada and the Government of Nova Scotia will match the equivalent amount of each dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross's Nova Scotia & Atlantic Canada Fires Appeal. Harnois Énergies encourages all Canadians to be generous and donate directly at https://www.redcross.ca or by phone at 1-800-418-1111.

About Harnois Énergies ( https://harnoisenergies.com)

Since its founding in 1958, Harnois Énergies' mission has been to efficiently provide energy sources, specialty products and quality services, all with a friendly customer experience. It distributes petroleum products, propane, lubricants and speciality products across Canada, and looks to the future with its network of electric charging stations and a gas station that offers hydrogen.

HÉ counts on its partner companies and a vast network of sub-distributors to meet the needs of its customers in six different market segments: retail, commercial/services, industrial, residential, agricultural and aviation. Harnois Énergies provides products and services under the Esso and Mobil brands as well as under the private labels Harnois, Pétro-T, H-Go, Énergies Express, AFS Exécutif, Proxi and Proxi Extra.

Harnois Énergies counts on its team of over 1,400 people to achieve its mission.

One of the best-managed companies

In March 2018, Harnois Énergies was listed among Canada's Best Managed Companies, standing out for its overall performance and steady growth. The company earned Gold Recognition in 2021, and retains the achievement to this day. Over the years, Harnois Énergies has become a one-stop shop for its customers. Although enjoying steady growth over the last few years, the company aims to remain an agile organization and on the lookout for new market opportunities.

SOURCE Harnois Énergies

For further information: Press contact: Élisabeth Karam, Communications Advisor, [email protected]