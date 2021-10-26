This past year has taken a toll on Canadians in many ways – especially financially. And while financial stress may often be a worry for many, it's likely worsened during the pandemic. As we continue to navigate the effects of the pandemic and set sights toward life in a post-pandemic world, it's important that Canadians become financially resilient in order to recover effectively.

One way to be financially resilient is to have the appropriate financial literacy skills in order to navigate any financial situation that the pandemic may have caused. Through Financial Literacy Month, Canadians can leverage information and support from various non-profits and government agencies to better understand their finances. When Canadians are better able to understand finances, they can become more confident, and ultimately make better decisions about their money.

ABC Life Literacy Canada is proud to offer a number of free financial literacy resources from its Money Matters financial literacy program to help Canadians better understand money management.

Workbooks and worksheets : The Money Matters program offers multiple workbooks and worksheets on various financial literacy topics. Most recent resources cover the topics: smart shopping, debt and debt management, managing debt anxiety, as well as money safety and phone scams. This free introductory financial literacy program for adult learners was designed with literacy practitioners. The resources are written at a grade 6 to 8 reading level.





Offered through the ABC Skills Hub, these online courses from the program are completely free and cover a variety of topics, including banking basics, spending plans, ways to save, and building credit. Learners are able to complete online courses at their own pace, save their work in progress, and download course content and helpful reminders of what they've learned. Financial literacy tip videos: Money Matters videos on common financial literacy terminology and calculations as presented by TD volunteer tutors. Topics include: APR, phishing, credit history vs credit score, percents, and credit vs debit.

"Financial Literacy Month, which takes place every November, is especially important this year as we look to raise awareness about the benefits of having strong financial literacy skills," says Elizabeth Robinson, Director of Programs at ABC Life Literacy Canada. "Financial literacy is going to be a key factor in whether or not Canadians can successfully recover from the pandemic. We encourage everyone to take advantage of the free Money Matters resources offered in order to improve their skills and build confidence around money."

Money Matters is a free introductory financial literacy program for adult learners, developed with support of founding sponsor TD Bank Group through The TD Ready Commitment, the Bank's global corporate citizenship strategy. The program is full of learning activities that can be adapted according to the needs of individual groups and delivered across Canada through workshops, which are often led by local TD volunteer tutors. Since 2011, the program has reached over 52,000 adults.

"Continuing to support Canadians with access to tools and programs that build financial knowledge, like Money Matters, is even more important as we navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," Amy Hanen, Associate Vice President – Social Impact (Canada), TD Bank Group. "We're proud to collaborate with ABC Life Literacy to offer financially focused programming that reflects the diversity of Canadians from coast to coast to coast and help people build financial literacy skills."

For more information on Money Matters, visit www.abcmoneymatters.ca.

About ABC Life Literacy Canada

ABC Life Literacy Canada® is a non-profit organization that aims to strengthen organizations that promote adult learning by developing and supporting the use of high-quality introductory learning materials and resources written in clear language. We envision a Canada where everyone has the tools and opportunities they need to improve their literacy and essential skills. For more information on financial literacy and ABC Life Literacy Canada's programs, visit www.abclifeliteracy.ca.

Ashley Tilley, ABC Life Literacy Canada, 647-326-9393

