MONTREAL, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital"), a leading independent asset-management firm, today announced that it has been selected by ATB Investment Management Inc. ("ATBIM"), the asset management arm of ATB Financial, to manage the ATB US Large Cap Equity Fund.

ATBIM, a wholly owned subsidiary of ATB Financial with more than C$25.2 billion in assets under management, will make the ATB US Large Cap Equity Fund available to its advisor base. The strategy, led by veteran portfolio manager Sunil Reddy, Head of Fiera Apex, applies a disciplined process that blends top-down thematic research with bottom-up stock selection, targeting both stable and emerging growth companies to seek long-term capital appreciation and resilience in down markets.

"ATB Investment Management's decision to partner with Fiera underscores a shared commitment to disciplined research-driven investment solutions and enhancing client outcomes," said Maxime Menard, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fiera Canada and Global Private Wealth. "We look forward to working with ATB IM to offer investors a compelling way to participate in the growth of leading U.S. companies."

"We are very pleased to partner with Fiera Capital on the new ATB US Large Cap Equity Fund, following our rigorous manager selection process and our commitment to bringing top-tier investment capabilities to our clients. We value their deep expertise and disciplined investment philosophy, which aligns very well with our own," said Ian Filderman, President of ATB Investment Management. "This collaboration brings Fiera's strong expertise to our investment platform and solutions, directly powering possibilities for our clients."

This partnership reflects Fiera Capital's ongoing commitment to expanding access to its institutional-quality investment platform in intermediary channels.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia and the Middle East. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including the Company's Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About ATB Investment Management Inc.

ATB Investment Management (ATBIM), the asset management subsidiary of ATB Financial, provides a range of high-quality comprehensive investment management services and solutions. ATBIM's offerings include: a range of mutual funds, including the Compass Portfolios, and tailored discretionary investment management for high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Established over 20 years ago and with over $25.2 billion in assets under management1, ATBIM provides trusted expertise and a commitment to client success.

ATB Investment Management Inc. is registered as a Portfolio Manager across various Canadian securities commissions with the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) being its principal regulator. ATB Investment Management Inc. is also registered as an Investment Fund Manager who manages the ATB Funds, Compass Portfolios and ATBIS Pools. ATBIM is a wholly owned subsidiary of ATB Financial and is a licensed user of the registered trademark ATB Wealth.

About ATB Financial

With $64.2 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 835,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. ATB is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business.

Disclosure

The information presented is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any investment product. The information presented in this document, in whole or in part, is not investment, tax, legal or other advice, nor does it consider the investment objectives or financial circumstances of any investor.

This document may contain "forward-looking statements" which reflect the current expectations of Fiera Capital and/or its Affiliates. These statements reflect current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions with respect to future events and are based on information currently available. Although based upon what Fiera Capital and its affiliates believe to be reasonable assumptions, there is no guarantee that actual results, performance, or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. There is no obligation for Fiera Capital and/or its Affiliates to update or to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

___________ 1 As at March 31, 2025

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

Media inquiries: Yasmine Sardouk, Vice President, Corporate Communications, [email protected], +1 514-299-1669