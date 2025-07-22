MONTREAL, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, today announced its preliminary estimate of assets under management ("AUM") of approximately C$160.5 billion as at June 30, 2025, compared to C$161.6 billion as at March 31, 2025.

(in $B) % (in $B) % Institutional 92.1 91.8 86.4 0.3 0.3 % 5.7 6.6 % Financial Intermediaries 54.6 55.5 58.4 -0.9 -1.6 % -3.8 -6.4 % Private Wealth 13.7 14.2 14.1 -0.5 -3.3 % -0.4 -2.6 % Total AUM 160.5 161.6 158.9 -1.1 -0.7 % 1.6 1.0 % Average quarterly AUM 159.0 164.4 159.1 -5.5 -3.3 % -0.2 -0.1 %

(in $B) % (in $B) % Public Markets AUM, excluding PineStone 103.8 104.1 96.5 -0.3 -0.2 % 7.3 7.5 % Public Markets AUM sub-advised by PineStone 35.8 36.4 43.2 -0.6 -1.5 % -7.4 -17.1 % Public Markets - Total 139.6 140.4 139.7 -0.8 -0.6 % -0.1 -0.1 % Private Markets 20.9 21.1 19.1 -0.3 -1.4 % 1.7 8.9 % Total AUM 160.5 161.6 158.9 -1.1 -0.7 % 1.6 1.0 %

Total AUM was down quarter over quarter reflecting the previously announced wind down of the Company's Canadian Equity Small and Micro Cap strategies. Excluding these strategies, AUM was flat as gains from equity market performance were offset by unfavourable foreign exchange impact from a weaker U.S. dollar, and new mandates in Equity strategies and Private Markets in the quarter were offset by negative net contributions in Fixed Income.

Public Markets AUM, excluding AUM sub-advised by PineStone Asset Management Inc. ("PineStone") and excluding AUM related to wind down of the Canadian Equity Small and Micro Cap strategies, increased approximately 0.8% in the quarter. Growth was primarily driven by higher equity markets, partly offset by unfavourable foreign exchange impact and net outflows of approximately $450 million, mainly out of lower-fee Fixed Income strategies.

Private Markets AUM decreased slightly in the quarter, due to unfavourable foreign exchange impact and return of capital to investors.

Q2 2025 Results

The Company will issue its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on Friday, August 8, 2025, before markets open. A conference call will follow at 10:00 a.m. (ET) the same day.

The conference call will be held on Friday, August 8, 2025 , at 10:00 a.m. (ET) .

From Canada and the United States : 1-800-990-4777 (toll free)

and : 1-800-990-4777 (toll free) Outside North America : 1-289-819-1299

: 1-289-819-1299 The conference will also be accessible live via webcast.

The earnings press release, supplementary financial information and a presentation will be posted on ir.fieracapital.com prior to the beginning of the conference call.

An audio replay of the call will be available until August 15, 2025, by dialling 1-888-660-6345 (North American toll free), access code 49008 followed by the number sign (#).

The webcast will remain available for three months following the call and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Fiera Capital's website under Events and Presentations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to future events or, future performance reflecting management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including, without limitation, business and economic conditions, outlook and trends, Fiera Capital's growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, new initiatives, such as those related to sustainability and other statements that do not refer to historical facts. Forward-looking statements may include comments on Fiera Capital's objectives, strategies to achieve these objectives, expected financial results or dividends, and the outlook for the Company's businesses, as well as for the Canadian, American, European, Asian and other global economies. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on factors and assumptions it considers to be reasonable based on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements may typically be identified by words and expressions such as "assumption, "continue", "estimate", "forecast", "goal", "guidance", "likely", "plan", "objective", "outlook", "potential", "foresee", "project", "strategy", "target", and other similar words or expressions or future or conditional verbs (including in their negative form), such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "seek", "should", "strive" and "would".

Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, which make it possible for actual results or events to differ materially from management's expectations and that predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, conclusions or statements will not prove to be accurate. As a result, the Company does not guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's objectives, strategies, expectations, plans and business outlook as well as the anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned, however, that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

A number of important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Fiera Capital's control, could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, conclusions or statements expressed in such forward-looking statements which include, without limitation: risks related to investment performance, investment of the assets under management ("AUM") including, without limitation, risks related to external market and economic conditions and other events beyond Fiera Capital's control such as the imposition of economic measures such as tariffs and other trade restrictions, AUM concentration related to strategies sub-advised by PineStone, key employees, asset management industry and competitive pressure, reputational risk, regulatory compliance, information security policies, procedures and capabilities, litigation risk, employee misconduct or error, insurance coverage, third-party relationships, client commitment, indebtedness, market risk, credit risk, inflation, interest rates and recession risks, ownership structure and potential dilution and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" or discussed in other materials filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that the preceding list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and that other risks and uncertainties could affect the Company. Additional risks and uncertainties, including those not currently known to Fiera Capital or currently deemed immaterial, could also have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, operations or financial results. When relying on forward-looking statements in this document or in any other disclosure made by Fiera Capital, investors and others should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties listed above, along with other potential events that could affect the Company's financial condition, operations, performance or results.

Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this press release describe management's expectations as at the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after that date. Fiera Capital does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf in order to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia and the Middle East. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to the relevant registrations, an exemption from such registrations and/or the relevant product is registered or exempt from registration.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's Affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-exemptions.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including the Company's Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The information presented is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any investment product. The information presented in this document, in whole or in part, is not investment, tax, legal or other advice, nor does it consider the investment objectives or financial circumstances of any investor.

