MONTREAL, July 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital") (TSX: FSZ) announced today that it intends to terminate imaxx Canadian Fixed Pay Fund and imaxx Short Term Bond Fund (each a "Fund" and together the "Funds") effective on or about November 28, 2025 (the "Termination Date"). Unitholders may redeem their units of the Funds up to the close of business on the Termination Date. Fiera Capital will waive any short-term trading fees and redemption fees chargeable in connection with the redemption of units of the Funds prior to the Termination Date, if applicable.

Unitholders who do not redeem their units by the Termination Date will receive proceeds equal to their proportionate share of all property and assets of the Fund(s) attributable to the applicable class of units of the Fund(s) they own, which is expected to be the class net asset value per unit on the Termination Date multiplied by the number of units held for each Fund.

As each Fund prepares to terminate, it may no longer be fully invested in accordance with its stated investment objectives outlined in the simplified prospectus.

The Funds were previously closed and remain closed to new purchases including purchases through existing pre-authorized contribution plans.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital") is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. Fiera Capital delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia and the Middle East. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to the relevant registrations, an exemption from such registrations and/or the relevant product is registered or exempt from registration.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-exemptions.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including Fiera Capital's annual information form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Disclosure

The information presented is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any investment product. The information presented in this document, in whole or in part, is not investment, tax, legal or other advice, nor does it consider the investment objectives or financial circumstances of any investor.

This document may contain "forward-looking statements" which reflect the current expectations of Fiera Capital and/or its Affiliates. These statements reflect current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions with respect to future events and are based on information currently available. Although based upon what Fiera Capital and its affiliates believe to be reasonable assumptions, there is no guarantee that actual results, performance, or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. There is no obligation for Fiera Capital and/or its Affiliates to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

