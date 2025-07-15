MONTREAL, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ), a leading independent asset management firm ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), today announced the appointment of Sandro Muzzo as Global Chief Legal Officer. In this global role, Mr. Muzzo will lead the firm's legal function, providing strategic counsel to Fiera Capital's investment platforms and corporate operations.

Mr. Muzzo brings over 15 years of legal experience to the position, including five years within Fiera Capital's legal leadership team. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Canada, where he served as a strategic partner to the Executive team and played a central role in advising the Company in its more significant transactions.

"Sandro has consistently demonstrated sound judgment and a deep understanding of the legal and regulatory environment in which we operate," said Gabriel Castiglio, Global Chief Operating Officer of Fiera Capital. "He is a trusted leader, and his appointment reflects the strength of our internal talent and the importance we place on legal excellence across our global organization."

Before joining Fiera Capital, Mr. Muzzo practiced corporate and securities law at two of Canada's top-tier business law firms, where he developed considerable experience advising clients with respect to domestic, cross-border and foreign debt financings and mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and other corporate transactions. He holds an LL.B. from the Université de Montréal and was admitted to the Quebec Bar in 2011.

"I'm eager to take on this expanded role and to continue working alongside an outstanding team," said Mr. Muzzo. "I look forward to supporting the business and growth ambitions of the Company, all while upholding our strong legal and ethical foundation."

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to an exemption from registration and/or the relevant product is registered.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's Affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-exemptions.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including the Company's Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

