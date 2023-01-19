Jan 19, 2023, 14:00 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced fee reductions on several ClearPath® portfolios, Fidelity's suite of target-date funds. Fidelity ClearPath® Retirement Portfolios are designed to help investors reach a more financially secure retirement, allowing investors to select the portfolio that matches their target retirement date. Over time, ClearPath® will gradually move investors into the appropriate mix of investments as they progress in their journey. The management and trailer fees, as listed below, will be reduced, effective January 25, 2023.
Management Fee Changes*:
|
Portfolio
|
Current Management Fee
(basis points)
|
New Management Fee
|
Series F/F5/F8
|
Series B/S5/S8
|
Series A/T5/T8
|
Series F/F5/F8
|
Series B/S5/S8
|
Series A/T5/T8
|
Fidelity ClearPath® Income Portfolio
|
60
|
125
|
150
|
60
(No change)
|
110
|
135
|
Fidelity ClearPath® 2005 Portfolio
|
60
|
125
|
150
|
60
(No change)
|
110
|
135
|
Fidelity ClearPath® 2010 Portfolio
|
65
|
160
|
175
|
60
|
135
|
150
|
Fidelity ClearPath® 2015 Portfolio
|
70
|
170
|
185
|
65
|
165
|
180
|
Fidelity ClearPath® 2020 Portfolio
|
75
|
175
|
190
|
70
|
170
|
185
|
Fidelity ClearPath® 2030 Portfolio
|
80
|
180
|
195
|
75
|
175
|
190
Trailer Fee Changes**:
|
Portfolio
|
Current Dealer Compensation (basis points)
|
New Dealer Compensation
|
DSC
|
LL
|
LL2
|
ISC
|
DSC
|
LL
|
LL2
|
ISC
|
Fidelity ClearPath® 2010 Portfolio
|
50
|
100
|
50
|
100
|
37.5
|
75
|
37.5
|
75
|
*Not all funds have all Tax-Smart CashFlow series offered
|
**DSC = Deferred Sales Charge Option
|
LL = Low Load Deferred Sales Charge Option
|
LL2 = Low Load 2 Deferred Sales Charge Option
|
ISC = Initial Sales Charge Option
For account information, Fidelity's client services team can be reached between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EDT at 1-800-263-4077 (toll-free).
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $192 billion in assets under management (as at January 10, 2023) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund's or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently, and investors may experience a gain or a loss. Past performance may not be repeated.
For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]
