TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced fee reductions on several ClearPath® portfolios, Fidelity's suite of target-date funds. Fidelity ClearPath® Retirement Portfolios are designed to help investors reach a more financially secure retirement, allowing investors to select the portfolio that matches their target retirement date. Over time, ClearPath® will gradually move investors into the appropriate mix of investments as they progress in their journey. The management and trailer fees, as listed below, will be reduced, effective January 25, 2023.

Management Fee Changes*:

Portfolio Current Management Fee (basis points) New Management Fee Series F/F5/F8 Series B/S5/S8 Series A/T5/T8 Series F/F5/F8 Series B/S5/S8 Series A/T5/T8 Fidelity ClearPath® Income Portfolio 60 125 150 60 (No change) 110 135 Fidelity ClearPath® 2005 Portfolio 60 125 150 60 (No change) 110 135 Fidelity ClearPath® 2010 Portfolio 65 160 175 60 135 150 Fidelity ClearPath® 2015 Portfolio 70 170 185 65 165 180 Fidelity ClearPath® 2020 Portfolio 75 175 190 70 170 185 Fidelity ClearPath® 2030 Portfolio 80 180 195 75 175 190

Trailer Fee Changes**:

Portfolio Current Dealer Compensation (basis points) New Dealer Compensation DSC LL LL2 ISC DSC LL LL2 ISC Fidelity ClearPath® 2010 Portfolio 50 100 50 100 37.5 75 37.5 75

*Not all funds have all Tax-Smart CashFlow series offered **DSC = Deferred Sales Charge Option LL = Low Load Deferred Sales Charge Option LL2 = Low Load 2 Deferred Sales Charge Option ISC = Initial Sales Charge Option

For account information, Fidelity's client services team can be reached between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EDT at 1-800-263-4077 (toll-free).

