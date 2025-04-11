TORONTO, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the following portfolio management additions to certain funds, effective April 11, 2025.

Funds Portfolio Managers Fidelity Insights Class Fidelity Insights Currency Neutral Class Fidelity Insights Systematic Currency Hedged Fund Fidelity Insights Currency Neutral Multi-Asset Base Fund Fidelity Insights Investment Trust (collectively, "Fidelity Insights Strategy") Will Danoff Nidhi Gupta (added) Matthew Drukker (added) Fidelity Global Growth & Value Class Fidelity Global Growth & Value Currency Neutral Class Fidelity Global Growth & Value Investment Trust (collectively, "Fidelity Global Growth & Value Strategy") Will Danoff Sam Chamovitz Morgen Peck Nidhi Gupta (added) Matthew Drukker (added) Fidelity Founders Class Fidelity Founders Currency Neutral Class Fidelity Founders Investment Trust (collectively, "Fidelity Founders Strategy") Daniel Kelley Thomas Williams (added)

The investment objectives and strategies of the funds remain unchanged.

Portfolio managers, Nidhi Gupta and Matthew Drukker, are being added to the Fidelity Insights Strategy and Fidelity Global Growth & Value Strategy to bolster investment resources, capacity and idea generation. Nidhi Gupta joined Fidelity Investments in 2007 and currently co-manages Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund (available to U.S. investors) alongside portfolio manager, Will Danoff. Matthew Drukker joined Fidelity in 2007 and co-manages Fidelity VIP Contrafund (available to U.S. investors) alongside Will Danoff. Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund and Fidelity VIP Contrafund share a similar focus investing in U.S. equities as the Fidelity Insights Strategy. These experienced portfolio managers bring extensive experience and deep knowledge with the goal of continuing to build on these strategies' track records.

Portfolio manager, Daniel Kelley, will be taking on additional responsibilities at Fidelity Investments. To ensure a smooth transition for investors, portfolio manager, Thomas (Tom) Williams, will assume co-management of the Fidelity Founders Strategy working alongside Daniel Kelley until September 30, 2025. Afterwards, Tom Williams will assume sole portfolio management responsibilities, leveraging the strength and scale of Fidelity's global research resources and his experience. Tom Williams joined Fidelity in 2014 and brings 18 years of industry experience. He currently manages FIAM Global Founders (available to U.S. institutional investors), which shares a similar investment thesis as the Fidelity Founders Strategy focused on founder-led companies.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $283 billion (as at March 31, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

