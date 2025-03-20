Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Certain Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds Français

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Mar 20, 2025, 17:30 ET

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the March 2025  cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds") listed below.

For Fidelity ETFs, unitholders of record as of March 27, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on March 31, 2025, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF

FCCD

0.26598

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

0.05186

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF

FCUH

0.04253

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF

FCRR/
FCRR.U

0.07422

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

FCID

0.03312

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

0.06335

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

0.06990

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

0.07482

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

0.06081

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

FCGI

0.03476

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

0.06916

 

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF

FEPY/

FEPY.U

0.18406

31613F100

CA31613F1009

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Core U.S. Bond ETF

FCUB/

FCUB.U

0.08271

315945105

 

CA3159451051

 

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF

FCCL

0.21141

31608H103

CA31608H1038

Quarterly

Cboe Canada

 

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF

FCUL/

FCUL.U

0.13745

31647B109

CA31647B1094

Quarterly

Cboe Canada

 

Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF

FCCQ

0.17295

31610C100

CA31610C1005

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF

FCUQ/

FCUQ.U

0.13023

31647C107

CA31647C1077

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF

FCQH

0.03049

31648J101

CA31648J1012

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Value ETF

FCCV

0.09691

31609U103

CA31609U1030

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value ETF

FCUV/

FCUV.U

0.06327

31647E103

CA31647E1034

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF

FCVH

0.04018

31646E104

CA31646E1043

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

For ETF Series of Fidelity Funds, unitholders of record as of March 31, 2025 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on April 2, 2025, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity Fund Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series)

FTHI

0.02356

31642L664

CA31642L6641

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Absolute Income Fund (ETF Series)

 

FCAB/
FCAB.U

0.11003

315944108

CA3159441086

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $284 billion (as at March 19, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

